IPL 2021: David Warner runout on Hardik Pandya's rocket throw, captain Rohit Sharma gave some such reaction – see VIDEO

Mumbai Indians face Sunrisers Hyderabad within the ninth match of IPL 2021. Batting first, Mumbai have scored 150 runs for the lack of 5 wickets in 20 overs. Chasing the goal, the Hyderabad group is now in hassle. Workforce captain David Warner has returned to the pavilion after taking part in an innings of 36 runs. Warner was adopted by Hardik Pandya on his rocket throw, forward of which the captain of Hyderabad couldn’t work too quick.

Virat Singh performed in the direction of the purpose on the third ball of the twelfth over of Hyderabad’s innings and ran for a fast run. Fielding on the level, Hardik Pandya picked up the ball with nice agility and hit it straight to the stumps. Warner, who was making an attempt to succeed in the batting finish, remained a brief distance away from the crease and needed to lose his wicket. Chasing a goal of 151 runs, the Hyderabad group obtained off to a blazing begin by Johnny Bairstow and Warner and added 67 runs in simply 7.2 overs for the primary wicket. Bairstow was hit by a wicket off Krunal Pandya, taking part in a stormy innings of 43 runs in simply 22 balls. After this Manish Pandey couldn’t do something particular and went on to attain 2 runs.

Pollard hits Mujib’s ball, the longest Six-VIDEO of IPL 2021

Earlier, Mumbai got an amazing begin by Rohit Sharma and Quinton Dickock and added 55 runs in simply 6.3 overs for the primary wicket. Rohit Sharma, who was seen in glorious contact, caught Virat Singh within the spherical of massive shot off Vijay Shankar and was dismissed by 40 runs. After Rohit’s dismissal, the Hyderabad bowlers fully curbed Mumbai’s run-rate. Within the final over, Pollard performed a 22-ball 36-run innings to deliver the group to a decent rating of 150.

