LATEST

IPL 2021, DC vs MI: Rohit Sharma hits vigorous six off Kagiso Rabada, Shikhar Dhawan gave some such reaction – see VIDEO

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

Within the thirteenth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Mumbai Indians face off in opposition to Delhi Capitals. Mumbai captain Rohit has determined to bat first after profitable the toss. As a result of sturdy efficiency of the spin bowlers of Delhi, Mumbai is in a really unhealthy scenario right now. Captain Rohit Sharma performed an excellent 44-run innings and have become the primary sufferer of Amit Mishra. Rohit appeared in an excellent rhythm throughout his innings and he hit a powerful six off Kagiso Rabada, which Shikhar Dhawan was additionally stunned to see.

In reality, on the fifth ball of the primary over of Kagiso Rabada, who got here to Mumbai’s fifth over, Rohit hit an extended six within the entrance and despatched the ball throughout the stadium. Shikhar Dhawan watched this shot of Rohit with shock as he went throughout the sector. Rohit confronted 30 balls throughout his 44-run inning and hit three fours and three sixes. Mumbai began off to bat first after profitable the toss and the staff misplaced the wicket of Quinton Dickock within the second over. Dickock was out for simply 1 by Marcus Stoinis. After this, Rohit and Suryakumar made some good photographs, however Avesh Khan adopted Suryakumar to a rating of 24.

Akash chooses Delhi-Mumbai enjoying XI, know who did it out

Mumbai Indians got here into the fray with a change on this match. The staff has included Jayant Yadav within the enjoying eleven rather than Adam Milne. On the identical time, Delhi have made two adjustments of their enjoying eleven, maintaining Amit Mishra and Shimron Hetmyer within the staff rather than Chris Woakes and Lukman Meriwala.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
40
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
36
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
35
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
33
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
32
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
32
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
30
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
30
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
29
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
29
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top