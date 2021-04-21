IPL 2021, DC vs MI: Rohit Sharma suffered another blow after the loss to Delhi, due to this, he was fined 12 lakhs.

The Delhi Capitals defeated Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets within the match performed on Tuesday in IPL 2021. Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma suffered one other main setback with the loss on this match. Rohit has been fined 12 lakhs for sluggish over price within the match performed in opposition to Delhi. Considerably, in IPL 14, Mumbai has bought the second defeat in 4 matches and the workforce is at quantity 4 with 4 factors.

In accordance with the Crick Buzz web site, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has been fined Rs 12 lakh for the sluggish over price as per the IPL pointers. He was fined for the primary time attributable to his workforce not bowling within the stipulated time. If he makes this error for the second time this season, he can be fined 24 lakhs. Aside from this, the gamers of his workforce can be fined 25 per cent of the match charges, which can be lower than 6 lakhs.

Profitable the toss within the match performed on Tuesday, Mumbai batted first and scored 137 runs, dropping 9 wickets in 20 overs. For Mumbai, Rohit Sharma scored the best innings of 44 runs. For Delhi, Amit Mishra took 4 wickets for twenty-four runs, scoring an excellent ganja. Aside from Mishra, Avesh Khan took two wickets for 15 runs and Lalit Yadav took one wicket for 17 runs in 4 overs. Pant’s Delhi workforce achieved the goal of 138 runs with 5 balls to spare. The bat of opener Shikhar Dhawan as soon as once more got here and he performed an important innings of 45 runs. Aside from him, Steve Smith contributed 33 runs.

