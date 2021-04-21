LATEST

IPL 2021, DC vs MI: Rohit Sharma suffered another blow after the loss to Delhi, due to this, he was fined 12 lakhs.

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

The Delhi Capitals defeated Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets within the match performed on Tuesday in IPL 2021. Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma suffered one other main setback with the loss on this match. Rohit has been fined 12 lakhs for sluggish over price within the match performed in opposition to Delhi. Considerably, in IPL 14, Mumbai has bought the second defeat in 4 matches and the workforce is at quantity 4 with 4 factors.

In accordance with the Crick Buzz web site, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has been fined Rs 12 lakh for the sluggish over price as per the IPL pointers. He was fined for the primary time attributable to his workforce not bowling within the stipulated time. If he makes this error for the second time this season, he can be fined 24 lakhs. Aside from this, the gamers of his workforce can be fined 25 per cent of the match charges, which can be lower than 6 lakhs.

Profitable the toss within the match performed on Tuesday, Mumbai batted first and scored 137 runs, dropping 9 wickets in 20 overs. For Mumbai, Rohit Sharma scored the best innings of 44 runs. For Delhi, Amit Mishra took 4 wickets for twenty-four runs, scoring an excellent ganja. Aside from Mishra, Avesh Khan took two wickets for 15 runs and Lalit Yadav took one wicket for 17 runs in 4 overs. Pant’s Delhi workforce achieved the goal of 138 runs with 5 balls to spare. The bat of opener Shikhar Dhawan as soon as once more got here and he performed an important innings of 45 runs. Aside from him, Steve Smith contributed 33 runs.

IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant gave the credit score of Delhi’s victory to this participant

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
37
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
36
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
34
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
33
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
33
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
32
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
31
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
31
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
30
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top