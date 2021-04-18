IPL 2021, DC vs PBKS: Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kigs by 6 wickets, Shikhar Dhawan played a blistering innings

Within the eleventh match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, the Delhi Capitals crew defeated the Punjab Kings by 6 wickets. Batting first after dropping the toss, Punjab Kings scored 195 runs on the lack of 4 wickets. For the crew, Mayank Agarwal performed a superb innings of 69 and captain KL Rahul scored 61 runs. Shah Rukh Khan (15 not out) and Deepak Hooda (22) additionally contributed with the bat within the final overs. Delhi scored the goal of 196 runs in 18.3 overs. Opener Shikhar Dhawan hit a brisk innings of 92 runs, whereas Marcus Stoynis led the crew to victory by taking part in an unbeaten innings of 27 runs in simply 13 balls.

Chasing a giant goal of 196 runs, Delhi got a bang by Prithvi Shaw and Dhawan and each added 59 runs in 5.3 overs for the primary wicket. Shaw was dismissed for 32 off 17 balls by Arshdeep Singh. After this, Steve Smith (9), taking part in his first match for Delhi, couldn’t present something particular with the bat. Captain Rishabh Pant additionally didn’t look in rhythm and he scored 15 runs in 16 balls. The pair of Marcus Stoinis and Lalit Yadav didn’t permit any extra wickets to fall for the crew. Stoynis gave Riley Meredith the ball, profitable the crew with a 4.

Earlier, dropping the toss and batting first, the Punjab Kings got a stormy begin by Mayank Agarwal (69) and KL Rahul (61) and each added 122 runs in 12.4 overs for a century partnership for the primary wicket. Each of them bowled all of the Delhi bowlers. Took quite a lot of information and put up good photographs throughout the sphere. Lukman Meriwala, who was making his IPL debut, gave Delhi the primary success by dismissing Mayank. After that Chris Gayle couldn’t do something particular and Chris Woakes simply 11 runs. Nicholas Pooran’s flop Shaw continued on this match as nicely and managed to attain solely 9. Within the final overs, Deepak Hooda scored 22 from 13 balls and Shah Rukh Khan scored 15 from 5 balls to provide the crew the full of 195. Transported to.