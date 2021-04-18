IPL 2021, DC vs PBKS: Mayank Agarwal returns to form in stormy style, FIFTY in 25 balls

LATEST

Within the eleventh match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, the Delhi Capitals face the Punjab Kings. The match is being performed on the Wankhede Cricket Stadium in Mumbai. Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant received the toss and determined to bowl first. Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal began the innings. There was a century partnership between the 2. Mayank Agarwal’s bat was silent within the final two matches.

Mayank batting quick at this time accomplished his fifty off 25 balls. That is Mayank’s first half-century in IPL 2021. He partnered 122 runs for the primary wicket with KL Rahul. Mayank scored 69 runs in 36 balls. In his innings, he hit 7 fours and 4 sixes. His wicket was taken by Lukman Meriwala. Within the final match, Deepak Chahar had clear bowled Mayank Agarwal on the fourth ball of the primary over. Mayank Agarwal couldn’t even open his account. Earlier, Mayank Agarwal couldn’t do something particular towards Rajasthan Royals. He was out for 14 towards Rajasthan.

Speaking about at this time’s match, two adjustments have been made within the Delhi crew. Lukman Meriwala and Steve Smith have been included within the squad instead of Ajinkya Rahane and Tom Curren. On the similar time, Punjab has made a change within the crew. Jalaj Saxena has been given the prospect to switch Murugan Ashwin. Each groups have misplaced their respective matches. The Delhi crew was defeated by Rajasthan Royals, whereas Punjab misplaced to Chennai.

