IPL 2021 DC vs PBKS: Punjab Kings lost by scoring 195 runs, captain Rahul’s such pain

Within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, two matches have been performed on Sunday (April 18). Within the second match, the Punjab Kings suffered a six-wicket defeat towards the Delhi Capitals. The Punjab Kings, batting first, scored 195 runs for 4 wickets in 20 overs and Delhi Capitals received the match by 198 runs after shedding 4 wickets in simply 18.2 overs. After the match, Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul mentioned that he felt that 195 could be scored.

The half-century of Mayank Agarwal (36 balls, 69 runs, seven fours, 4 sixes) and Rahul (51 balls, 61 runs, seven fours, two sixes) and a 122-run first-wicket partnership between the 2 put Punjab Kings on 4 wickets 195 runs scored. The Delhi workforce responded with a simple win by scoring 198 runs for 4 wickets in 18.2 overs with a stormy half-century from opener Shikhar Dhawan (92). Marcus Stoinis (13 not out from 13 balls, three fours, a six) and opener Prithvi Shaw (32) additionally performed glorious innings. Dhawan confronted 13 fours and two sixes in 49 balls. Rahul mentioned after the match, “Whereas batting, it appeared that 196 was an excellent goal.” Lastly, when you take a look at it, it appears that evidently we scored 10 to fifteen runs much less. Mayank and I have been considering within the first half that if we rating 180-190, then it is going to be an excellent rating. However in fact there’s dew within the Wankhede Stadium and Dhawan is credited.

He mentioned, ‘Issues have been tough because of dew, it’s at all times a problem to bowl in Wankhede later. We at all times attempt to be ready for this sort of scenario, however issues get tough in line with the scenario. Rahul’s workforce suffered a loss on his birthday and the Punjab Kings captain mentioned it will have been good if his workforce had received.