IPL 2021, DC vs PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan gives Delhi a convincing win, wins hearts despite missing a century

Within the eleventh match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, the Delhi Capitals confronted the Punjab Kings. The match was performed on the Wankhede Cricket Stadium in Mumbai. Delhi wanted 196 runs to win, which they achieved in 18.2 overs. Shikhar Dhawan’s explosive innings contributed considerably to Delhi’s victory. Nonetheless Dhawan missed out on making his first century in IPL 2021. Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed by 92 runs. Shikhar Dhawan was bowled off Jhay Richardson in 14.5 overs. He scored 92 runs in 49 balls with the assistance of two sixes and 13 fours.

That is Delhi’s second win in IPL 2021. Earlier, the Punjab Kings, batting first, scored 195 runs shedding 4 wickets in 20 overs on the idea of half-centuries from Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul. Mayank Agarwal accomplished his first half-century of IPL 2021 in 25 balls for Punjab. He scored 69 runs and was caught out by Shikhar Dhawan off the ball of Lukman Mariwal. Punjab captain KL Rahul scored 61 runs in 51 balls. He was dismissed by Kagiso Rabada off Marcus Stoinis.

Speaking about at this time’s match, the Delhi workforce made two modifications. Delhi changed Lukman Meriwala and Steve Smith within the squad, changing Ajinkya Rahane and Tom Curren. On the similar time, Punjab made a change within the workforce. Punjab gave an opportunity to Jalaj Saxena instead of Murugan Ashwin.