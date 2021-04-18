IPL 2021, DC vs PBKS: When, where and how to watch Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings match live streaming and live telecast

Within the Tremendous Sunday of IPL 2021, it’ll be a match between two groups who’ve misplaced of their final match. Within the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the followers are anticipated to face a thorn. Within the absence of Shreyas Iyer this season, the Delhi Capitals, led by new captain Rishabh Pant, bought a straightforward win towards Chennai Tremendous Kings within the first match, however regardless of the workforce being in good place within the subsequent match, Rajasthan Royals by three wickets Defeated. Punjab all-rounder Chris Maurice single-handedly snatched the match from Delhi.

Speaking of the Punjab Kings captained by KL Rahul, the workforce wish to return to the trail of victory as soon as once more. The workforce had an in depth win by 4 runs within the first match towards Rajasthan Royals, however misplaced to Chennai Tremendous Kings by six wickets within the second match. Chennai’s quick bowler Deepak Chahar was instrumental on this workforce’s defeat. He bowled 4 essential wickets badly for Punjab’s prime order by conceding simply 13 runs in 4 overs of his quota. Due to this efficiency, half the workforce of Punjab returned to the pavilion on the rating of 26 runs, which they might by no means get well. Tell us when, the place and methods to watch this match-

When and the place will this match be performed?

The eleventh match of IPL 2021 between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals might be performed on Sunday 18 April on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time does the match begin?

The match will begin at 7:30 pm Indian time. The toss might be half an hour earlier than the beginning of the match i.e. 7:00 pm.

The place can I watch reside telecast?

It is possible for you to to observe reside telecast of the eleventh match of IPL 2021 between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals on Star Sports activities Community.

The place can I watch reside streaming?

It is possible for you to to observe the reside streaming of this match on the Disney + Hotstar app.