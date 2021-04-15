IPL 2021, DC vs RR: Jaydev Unadkat dominated social media after dismissing Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw, people gave tremendous reaction

The match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals is being performed on Thursday on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Jaydev Unadkat gave a shock to the Delhi Capitals to start with. He obtained Prithvi Shaw caught by David Miller for two runs. He then took the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan. Shikhar Dhawan’s Sanjeev Samson took an incredible catch off Jaydev Unadkat. Dhawan was dismissed for 9 runs off 11 balls. Jaydev Unadkat took his third wicket by dismissing Ajinkya Rahane for 8 runs.

After this Jaydev Unadkat is trending in social media. Individuals are sharing great mimes about him on Twitter. Rajasthan Royals have given the chance to Jaydev Unadkat rather than Shreyas Gopal on this match. Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson gained the toss and determined to bowl first. It’s price noting that after defeating the Chennai Tremendous Kings led by Pant, the match was began with a win. On the identical time, Rajasthan Royals needed to face defeat of their first match towards Punjab Kings. Delhi have gained their final 5 matches towards Rajasthan.

#DCvsRR

Unadkat picks 2 wickets in 2 overs😲 pic.twitter.com/E3Vfw6VHvv — Preyesh Goyal (@PreyeshG) April 15, 2021

Unadkat To His Trollers after Speaking 3 Wickets within the match :#DCvsRR pic.twitter.com/4uAhBCedYv – Rahul 🔥🔥🔥 (@ Rahul98702007) April 15, 2021

Rajasthan Royals taking part in XI

Jose Butler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (captain and wicketkeeper), David Miller, Ryan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Shivam Dubey, Jaydev Unadkat, Chris Maurice, Mustafizur Rahman and Chetan Sakaria.

Taking part in capital of delhi capitals

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, R Ashwin, Tom Curran, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada and Avesh Khan.