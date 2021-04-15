IPL 2021, DC vs RR: Rihan Parag performed Bihu dance after Rishabh Pant was runout, watch video

The match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals is being performed on Thursday on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Batting first, Delhi Capitals scored 147 runs shedding 8 wickets in 20 overs. Rishabh Pant scored the best 51 runs for Delhi. Rishabh Pant was run out by Ryan Parag. After this, Parag made a celebration in his fashion by dancing Bihu. Parag has additionally been seen dancing within the subject earlier than Bihu dancing.

On the fourth ball of the thirteenth over, Rishabh Pant was run out by Ryan Parag’s throw. Considerably, in IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals younger batsman Ryan Parag smashed a 26-ball 42 not out within the match towards Sunrisers Hyderabad and teamed up with Rahul Tewatia to present the group a shocking win by 5 wickets. Ryan gained the group with sixes in 19.5 overs and after this Bihu began dancing on the sphere.

Speaking about as we speak’s match, Jaydev Unadkat gave a shock to the Delhi Capitals to start with. He took the wickets of Prithvi Shaw and Dhawan to start with. For Rajasthan, Jaydev Unadkat took three wickets for simply 15 runs in 4 overs, whereas Mustafizur Rahman took two wickets.

Delhi Capitals Enjoying XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Tom Karan, Avesh Khan.

Rajasthan Royals taking part in XI: Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (captain), David Miller, Jose Butler, Shivam Dubey, Ryan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Maurice, Chetan Sakaria, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman.