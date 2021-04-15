LATEST

IPL 2021, DC vs RR: Rihan Parag performed Bihu dance after Rishabh Pant was runout, watch video

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

The match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals is being performed on Thursday on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Batting first, Delhi Capitals scored 147 runs shedding 8 wickets in 20 overs. Rishabh Pant scored the best 51 runs for Delhi. Rishabh Pant was run out by Ryan Parag. After this, Parag made a celebration in his fashion by dancing Bihu. Parag has additionally been seen dancing within the subject earlier than Bihu dancing.

On the fourth ball of the thirteenth over, Rishabh Pant was run out by Ryan Parag’s throw. Considerably, in IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals younger batsman Ryan Parag smashed a 26-ball 42 not out within the match towards Sunrisers Hyderabad and teamed up with Rahul Tewatia to present the group a shocking win by 5 wickets. Ryan gained the group with sixes in 19.5 overs and after this Bihu began dancing on the sphere.

Speaking about as we speak’s match, Jaydev Unadkat gave a shock to the Delhi Capitals to start with. He took the wickets of Prithvi Shaw and Dhawan to start with. For Rajasthan, Jaydev Unadkat took three wickets for simply 15 runs in 4 overs, whereas Mustafizur Rahman took two wickets.

Delhi Capitals Enjoying XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Tom Karan, Avesh Khan.

Rajasthan Royals taking part in XI: Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (captain), David Miller, Jose Butler, Shivam Dubey, Ryan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Maurice, Chetan Sakaria, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
16
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
16
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
DA Image DA Image
12
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
12
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
12
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
12
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
11
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
11
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced
DA Image DA Image
10
ENTERTAINMENT

After recovering from Corona, Akshay Kumar did the first tweet, see how people are doing comments
DA Image DA Image
10
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top