IPL 2021, DC vs RR: Sanju Samson caught Shikhar Dhawan’s amazing catch, watch video

The match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals is being performed on Thursday on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Jaydev Unadkat gave a shock to the Delhi Capitals to start with. Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson took a shock catch off Shikhar Dhawan within the air off Jaydev Unadkat. Dhawan was dismissed for 9 runs off 11 balls.

Unadkat bowled the fourth over for Rajasthan. On the primary ball of his over, Shikhar Dhawan tried to play a scoop shot going in the direction of the off facet. Sanju Samson dives to his proper and catches Dhawan. Everybody was stunned to see this catch of Sanju Samson. Dhawan performed a superb innings in opposition to Chennai Tremendous Kings and contributed considerably to Delhi’s win. Delhi Capitals have scored 147 runs shedding 8 wickets in 20 overs.

Delhi Capitals Enjoying XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Tom Karan, Avesh Khan.

Rajasthan Royals enjoying XI: Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (captain), David Miller, Jose Butler, Shivam Dubey, Ryan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Maurice, Chetan Sakaria, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman.

