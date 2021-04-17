LATEST

IPL 2021: Deepak Chahar in the match of fast bowler Mohammed Shami, Jitau bowling match, VIRAL getting photo

On Friday, CSK quick bowler Deepak Chahar unseated Punjab on the idea of his killer bowling within the match performed between Chennai Tremendous Kings and Punjab Kings. With 4 wickets of their 13 runs, Punjab had been in a position to rating 106 runs within the scheduled overs. In response, the Chennai staff achieved the goal simply earlier than the tip of 16 overs. Moin Ali and Faf Duplessis carried out brilliantly on behalf of the staff. Chahar was awarded the Man of the Match award for his vigorous bowling. After the match was over, an image of him began turning into fairly viral, during which he’s seen touching the toes of quick bowler Mohammad Shami.

Pakistan staff will come to India to play T20 World Cup, gamers will get visa

Followers additionally favored this image. Many individuals have additionally commented that Deepak Chahar has obtained so many wickets solely due to Mohammed Shami. Like Deepak, Shami’s efficiency on this match was additionally glorious. Though his staff suffered a one-sided defeat on this match, they achieved two large by giving 21 in 4 overs. This consists of the wickets of Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu.

Chennai Tremendous Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who misplaced by seven wickets to Delhi Capitals within the opening match of IPL 2021, was the 2 hundredth match for the staff during which the staff received its first win of this season. Chahar’s very good opening spell noticed the Punjab Kings batsman helpless and your complete staff managed to attain 106 runs for eight wickets. Chahar threw one in all his 4 over maiden and took 4 wickets for 13 runs.

KL Rahul left Dhawan behind, Deepak Chahar in Purple Cap race

In response to the 107-run goal from Punjab, CSK misplaced the wicket of their opener Ruturaj Gaikwad (05) within the fifth over, however Faf Duplessis and Moeen Ali remained on the wicket. Moeen Ali was dismissed for a rating of 90, which was despatched by Murugan Ashwin to the pavilion. After that, the staff was shifting in direction of the purpose simply, however on 99 runs, Mohammad Shami dismissed Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu for consecutive balls and extended the watch for his victory.

