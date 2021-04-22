IPL 2021: Deepak Chahar of Chennai moves towards Purple Cap, Faf du Plessis included in Orange Cap race

LATEST

Within the fifteenth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Chennai Tremendous Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs. The primary batting CSK scored 220 runs shedding 3 wickets in 20 overs. Chasing a mammoth goal of 221 runs, all the workforce of KKR had been all out after scoring 202 runs. For Chennai, Deepak Chahar took 4 wickets for 29 runs in 4 overs. With this, Deepak Chahar has strongly elevated the steps in the direction of the Purple Cap. Deepak Chahar has 8 wickets in IPL 2021 and he has reached second place within the record of highest wicket takers this season.

Avesh Khan has slipped to quantity three within the record of highest wicket-takers in IPL 2021 thus far. He has a complete of 8 wickets in his title. Harsh Patel of RCB continues to be at primary on this record and he at present holds the Purple Cap. 4 of the highest 5 bowlers are Indians. Andre Russell is the one overseas bowler on this record. His title is 7 wickets.

Prime 5 bowlers of all time wickets in IPL 2021

Rank participant title Staff The wicket
1 Harshal Patel Royal Challengers Bangalore 9
2 Deepak Chahar Chennai tremendous kings 8
3 Avesh Khan Delhi capitals 8
4 Rahul Chahar Mumbai Indians 8
5 Andrea Russell Kolkata Knight Riders 7

After the Purple Cap, speak about Orange Cap and Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan is in possession of it. He’s on the prime by scoring 231 runs in 4 matches. Dhawan performed a shocking 92 within the match towards RCB, snatching the orange cap from Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore, who’ve a document 176 runs. On this record, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Johnny Bairstow has reached quantity three.

He scored an unbeaten 63 towards Punjab on Wednesday. Bairstow has 173 runs to his title. On this record, Faf du Plessis of Chennai Tremendous Kings has reached quantity 4. He scored 95 not out towards KKR on Wednesday. He has 164 runs in his title. The highest 5 batsmen additionally embody KKR’s Nitish Rana, who has scored 164 runs. Rohit Sharma and KLav Rahul have dropped out of the highest 5.

Prime 5 batsmen to have scored the very best runs in IPL 2021 thus far

Rank participant title Staff Run
1 Shikhar Dhawan Delhi capitals 231
2 Glen Maxwell Royal Challengers Bangalore 176
3 Johnny bairstow Sunrisers Hyderabad 173
4 Faf du Plessis Chennai tremendous kings 164
5 Nitish Rana Kolkata Knight Riders 164

IPL Level Desk: Chennai Tremendous Kings reached prime with a hat-trick of wins, RCB slipped to second

