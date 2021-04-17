LATEST

IPL 2021: Deepak Chahar wants, 11 players like Ravindra Jadeja to be on the field

Chennai Tremendous Kings quick bowler Deepak Chahar, who blasted the Punjab Kings’ explosive batting order within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, has praised fellow participant Ravindra Jadeja. Chahar described Jadeja as among the best fielders on the planet and mentioned he needed 11 gamers like Jaddu on the sector. Jadeja had runout KL Rahul on his direct throw in opposition to Punjab and was adopted by an amazing catch by Chris Gayle. Impressed by the fielding of India’s star all-rounder, former England captain Michael Vaughan referred to as Jadeja his favourite overseas participant.

T20 World Cup matches might be performed in these cities, know the place the finals might be

After the match, Deepak Chahar mentioned, ‘He is likely one of the finest fielders on the planet, he has taken many catches on my bowling. I would like 11 jaddu on the sector. Within the first over, when the ball went to Rituraj Gaikwad, it was very quick that solely his jadu might catch it. So I assumed that Jadeja would have been there. ‘ Seeing Jadeja’s fielding, Michael Vaughan additionally praised him. He wrote on his Twitter, ‘Of all of the gamers who’re presently enjoying the sport, there are lots of nice gamers, however my favourite overseas participant is Ravindra Jadeja. BCCI, Chennai Tremendous Kings ought to type a crew round their Eid. ‘

IPL 2021: Michael Vaughan informed Ravindra Jadeja his favourite overseas participant, mentioned this large factor

Jadeja received the hearts of all along with his fielding in opposition to Punjab Kings. On the fifth ball of the third over of Punjab’s innings, when Punjab scored 15 runs, Ravindra Jadeja received a run out to KL Rahul on a superb throw. Jaddu then caught a terrific catch by diving into the air on the harmful Punjab batsman Gayle’s level. After shedding the wickets of KL Rahul and Chris Gayle, the Punjab Kings innings have been shattered like playing cards and the crew might solely handle 106 runs in 20 overs. Within the bowling for Chennai, Deepak Chahar wreaked havoc, taking 4 wickets for simply 13 runs in his four-over spell. The 107-run goal was achieved by Chennai shedding simply 4 wickets in 15.4 overs. Moeen Ali scored 47 and Faf Duplesey scored an unbeaten 36 for CSK.

