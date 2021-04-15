IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals announced, Anirudh Joshi to replace Shreyas Iyer

The match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals is being performed on Thursday on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Delhi Capitals have made a giant announcement earlier than the match. Delhi Capitals have introduced the substitute of normal captain Shreyas Iyer. The franchisee stated that Anirudh Joshi goes to affix the group after Shreyas Iyer’s exit from the match.

On the similar time, short-term substitute of all-rounder Akshar Patel discovered contaminated with Corona virus has additionally been introduced. Shams Mullani will be part of the Delhi Capitals group for a while instead of Akshar Patel.