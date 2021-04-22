LATEST

IPL 2021: Devdutt Paddikal scores RCB against Rajasthan Royals with a 10-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals

Within the IPL 2021, Royal Challengers Bangalore received unilaterally by 10 wickets towards Rajasthan Royals on Thursday. On this victory of the workforce, opener Devdutt Padikkal’s unbeaten century and captain Virat Kohli’s unbeaten innings of 72 runs was a particular contribution. On the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the workforce had a goal of 178 runs from Rajasthan, which the workforce achieved with out shedding wickets. Whereas Padikkal’s unbeaten innings of 101 runs included 11 fours and 6 sixes, whereas Virat joined the social gathering, with the assistance of 6 fours and three sixes, he performed a pretty innings of 72 runs off 47 balls. With this, the workforce has recorded its fourth consecutive win of this season.

The Rajasthan Royals workforce managed to attain 177 for 9 towards RCB regardless of the failure of the highest order. Profitable three consecutive matches, the assured Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers took the wicket firstly, vindicating captain Virat Kohli’s resolution to bowl after successful the toss. For him, Mohammad Siraj took three wickets for 27 runs, whereas Harshal Patel took a complete of three wickets for 47 runs from two wickets within the final over. Kyle Jamieson, Kane Richardson and Washington Sundar every bought one wicket every.

The Rajasthan Royals batting remained an issue which continued on this match as nicely. Captain Sanju Samson’s hopes of enjoying an enormous innings couldn’t be fulfilled. However Shivam Dubey (46 runs, 32 balls, 5 fours, two sixes) and Ryan Parag (25 runs, 16 balls, 4 fours) added 66 off 39 balls for the fifth wicket to assist the workforce attain a decent rating. Ultimately, Rahul Tewatia contributed 40 runs off 23 balls with 4 fours and two sixes.

