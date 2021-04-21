LATEST

IPL 2021: Dinesh Karthik achieved special achievement against Chennai Super Kings, only Rohit Sharma-MS Dhoni ahead

Within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, on Wednesday, Chennai Tremendous Kings will face Kolkata Knight Riders within the second match. KKR captain Eoin Morgan has determined to bowl first after successful the toss. On this match, former Kolkata captain and star wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik has gone to play his two hundredth match of IPL. He’s solely the third participant after Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rohit Sharma to take action. After Karthik, the gamers who performed probably the most matches within the IPL are Suresh Raina and Virat Kohli respectively.

Wanting on the efficiency of Dinesh Karthik’s earlier matches, he was out lbw towards leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal by scoring simply 2 runs towards Royal Challengers Bangalore. On this match, his workforce needed to face defeat by 38 runs. He was additionally in the identical scenario towards Mumbai Indians, the place he couldn’t attain the workforce victory with Andre Russell. On this match, at one time KKR was transferring in the direction of straightforward victory. Karthik scored an unbeaten eight on this match. Nonetheless, Karthik’s bat went towards Sunrisers Hyderabad, the place he batted quick within the final overs to assist the workforce attain an excellent rating.

Karthik, who has performed 152 matches in all three codecs of cricket for Staff India, is without doubt one of the most skilled gamers in IPL historical past. He has expertise enjoying in a number of IPL groups up to now. Other than KKR, it contains Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The proper-handed batsman Karthik has up to now scored 3,855 199 IPL matches at a median of 26. Throughout this time he has additionally scored 19 half-centuries for varied groups. Other than this, Karthik has additionally hit 379 fours and 106 sixes on this league up to now.

