IPL 2021: Drought of foreign players on Rajasthan Royals, players ask for loans from other teams

Rajasthan Royals, most affected by the withdrawal of IPL 2021 due to players’ injuries and bio bubble exhaustion, has urged the other franchisees of the tournament to give the players on loan. At present, Rajasthan has four foreign players, Jos Buttler, Chris Maurice, David Miller and Mustafizur Rahman, with more than 60 per cent matches to be played in the tournament. Rajasthan have lost Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer to injuries, while Liam Livingstone and Andrew Tye have pulled out of the IPL due to the exhaustion of the Bio Bubble. The Rajasthan team, captained by Sanju Samson, is in sixth place with two wins and three defeats in the five matches played out of the 14 matches scheduled so far.

As per the IPL playing conditions, the loan window will start at 9 am the next day of the scheduled 20th league match of the season and will close at noon on the next day of the 56th league match of the season. This means that the window started at nine in the morning on Monday. A CEO of a south-based franchise confirmed, “We received a request two days ago and we are yet to decide on that, the team management will take a decision on this.”

Nathan Kulpeter Nile surprised by Kangaroo players withdrawing from IPL 2021

Another CEO said, “We will consider whether we can give one or two of our majority players on loan.” As per IPL rules, a player who has played at least two matches in the playing eleven or played as a concession replacement up to the beginning of the loan period can be given on loan. He can be loaned only once in a season and should be for the rest of the league’s entire season.

He also cannot play against his home franchise. A franchise can give a maximum of three players to a single franchise during the season. But here also the approval of the players is also necessary. Apart from the above, there are some more stringent rules for loans, but the current Kovid situation and the players leaving the IPL due to some reasons may cause the BCCI to relax some of the rules.

Kangaroo bowler helped so many lakhs for oxygen supply in hospitals

