IPL 2021: Fans asked Glenn Maxwell questions from Punjab Kings batting coach Wasim Jaffer, answered from MEME

Within the first two matches of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) facet within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Glenn Maxwell has batted tremendously. On April 14, Maxwell smashed 59 towards Sunrisers Hyderabad and was adjudged Man of the Match. After the match, a fan requested Punjab Kings batting coach Wasim Jaffer a query about Maxwell, which he answered with Mim. Final season, Maxwell performed for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). He didn’t get a single six off his bat final season, after which he was launched by this franchise staff.

RCB purchased Maxwell for Rs 14.25 crore and so they have up to now carried out in response to their worth. Fan tagged Wasim Jaffer and Punjab Kings and requested on Twitter what their ideas are on Maxwell’s efficiency. On this, Wasim Jaffer shared the well-known meme of a Pakistani fan. On the premise of Maxwell’s innings, RCB scored 149 runs for eight wickets in 50 overs.

In response, the Sunrisers Hyderabad staff may solely handle 143 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs. On this method RCB received by six runs. RCB defeated Mumbai Indians by two wickets within the first match. RCB have reached the highest after profitable the primary two matches on the level desk.