LATEST

IPL 2021: Fans asked Glenn Maxwell questions from Punjab Kings batting coach Wasim Jaffer, answered from MEME

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

Within the first two matches of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) facet within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Glenn Maxwell has batted tremendously. On April 14, Maxwell smashed 59 towards Sunrisers Hyderabad and was adjudged Man of the Match. After the match, a fan requested Punjab Kings batting coach Wasim Jaffer a query about Maxwell, which he answered with Mim. Final season, Maxwell performed for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). He didn’t get a single six off his bat final season, after which he was launched by this franchise staff.

RCB purchased Maxwell for Rs 14.25 crore and so they have up to now carried out in response to their worth. Fan tagged Wasim Jaffer and Punjab Kings and requested on Twitter what their ideas are on Maxwell’s efficiency. On this, Wasim Jaffer shared the well-known meme of a Pakistani fan. On the premise of Maxwell’s innings, RCB scored 149 runs for eight wickets in 50 overs.

In response, the Sunrisers Hyderabad staff may solely handle 143 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs. On this method RCB received by six runs. RCB defeated Mumbai Indians by two wickets within the first match. RCB have reached the highest after profitable the primary two matches on the level desk.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
16
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
16
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
DA Image DA Image
12
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
12
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
12
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
12
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
11
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
11
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced
DA Image DA Image
10
ENTERTAINMENT

After recovering from Corona, Akshay Kumar did the first tweet, see how people are doing comments
DA Image DA Image
10
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top