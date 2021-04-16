LATEST

IPL 2021: Gautam Gambhir questions Mahendra Singh Dhoni's captaincy, know what he said

Former Workforce India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has as soon as once more questioned Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s captaincy. For the Chennai Tremendous Kings (CSK) captain, Gambhir stated that you just can not lead the workforce whereas batting at No. 7. Gambhir stated that the captain ought to lead from the entrance and for this Dhoni ought to come a bit larger within the batting order. CSK couldn’t attain the playoffs final season, whereas the workforce suffered a seven-wicket defeat towards Delhi Capitals within the first match of this season. CSK is scheduled to play their second match towards Punjab Kings as we speak.

On Star Sports activities ‘cricket dwell present, Gambhir stated,’ Mahendra Singh Dhoni ought to come up within the batting order, it makes a distinction as a result of the captain ought to lead from the entrance. We now have all the time been saying that the chief ought to lead from the entrance. If you come to bat at quantity 7, you could possibly not captain.

He stated, ‘Sure, there’s a drawback along with his bowling line-up and now he’s now not Dhoni, whom we used to see 4 or 5 years in the past. When he got here to the crease and began bowling the bowlers. I feel they need to bat at quantity 4 or 5. Not a little bit decrease than that. ‘ It is vitally essential for CSK to register a win on this match, because the workforce’s internet runrate has additionally deteriorated after a seven-wicket loss within the first match.

