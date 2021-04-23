IPL 2021: Good news for Delhi capitals, Akshar Patel joins the team

Delhi Capitals and India’s all-rounder Akshar Patel have now joined their Indian Premier League (IPL) crew after spending almost three weeks in a hospital in Mumbai as a consequence of being discovered constructive for Kovid-19. The 27-year-old had earlier joined the Delhi crew in Mumbai on March 28. He got here into the bio bubble with a destructive report, however on April 3, his check was discovered constructive. He confirmed delicate signs, after which he was despatched to the medical facility of the Indian Cricket Board.

Delhi Capitals tweeted a video of Patel becoming a member of the crew and tweeted, “On Bapu’s (Akshar Patel) return to Delhi Capitals camp, everybody’s smile floated.” Patel mentioned within the video, “I’m having fun with watching the person”. Patel was the second participant within the IPL to be contaminated with this lethal virus after Devdutt Padikkal of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Shams Mulani was added to his crew.

