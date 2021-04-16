IPL 2021: Good news for Delhi Capitals, fast bowler Enrique Nortje joins team

The information of a serious aid for Delhi Capitals is coming. His main quick bowler Enrich Nortje has joined the bio-bubble with the group. Nortje arrived in Mumbai final Tuesday and now he has additionally accomplished the obligatory quarantine interval of seven days. However he needed to be quarantined once more after his Korana was discovered constructive. For that reason, he didn’t play for Delhi within the match with Chennai Tremendous Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

JUST IN – Anrich Nortje has joined #DelhiCapitals bio-bubble. A false constructive led to an prolonged keep in quarantine. #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/GoiJCslhAE – Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) April 16, 2021