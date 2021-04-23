IPL 2021: Harshal Patel of RCB retains purple cap, orange cap near Shikhar Dhawan

LATEST

Within the sixteenth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals by 10 wickets. Rajasthan batting first scored 177 runs dropping 9 wickets. RCB achieved the goal with none wickets in 16.3 overs due to unbeaten innings of Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal. Devdutt Padikkal scored an unbeaten 101 and made his first century within the IPL. Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 72 runs. Harshal Patel of RCB presently holds a Purple Cap. He took 3 wickets within the match towards Rajasthan Royals on Thursday.

With this, he has 12 wickets in IPL 2021. After Harshal, Dusser is primary with Deepak Chahar of Chennai Tremendous Kings. He has 8 wickets in IPL 2021. Avesh Khan of Delhi is third within the listing of highest wicket-takers in IPL 2021 to date. He additionally has a complete of 8 wickets in his title. Rahul Chahar of Mumbai is the fourth quantity. At current, 4 of the highest 5 bowlers are Indians. Andre Russell is the one overseas bowler on this listing. His title is 7 wickets.

Prime 5 bowlers of all time wickets in IPL 2021

Rank participant title Staff The wicket
1 Harshal Patel Royal Challengers Bangalore 12
2 Deepak Chahar Chennai tremendous kings 8
3 Avesh Khan Delhi capitals 8
4 Rahul Chahar Mumbai Indians 8
5 Andrea Russell Kolkata Knight Riders 7

After the Purple Cap, speak about Orange Cap and Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan is in possession of it. He’s on the high by scoring 231 runs in 4 matches. Dhawan performed a shocking 92 within the match towards RCB, snatching the orange cap from Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore, who’ve a report 176 runs. His batting didn’t come towards the Rajasthan Royals on Thursday.

The third on this listing is Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Johnny Bairstow. Bairstow has 173 runs in IPL 14. On this listing, Faf du Plessis of Chennai Tremendous Kings has reached quantity 4. He has 164 runs in his title. The highest 5 batsmen additionally embrace KKR’s Nitish Rana, who has scored 164 runs. Rohit Sharma and KLav Rahul have dropped out of the highest 5.

Prime 5 batsmen to have scored the very best runs in IPL 2021 to date

Rank participant title Staff Run
1 Shikhar Dhawan Delhi capitals 231
2 Glen Maxwell Royal Challengers Bangalore 176
3 Johnny bairstow Sunrisers Hyderabad 173
4 Faf du Plessis Chennai tremendous kings 164
5 Nitish Rana Kolkata Knight Riders 164

IPL Level Desk: Royal Challengers Bangalore attain the highest once more after defeating Rajasthan, CSK slips to quantity two

