LATEST

IPL 2021: Hearty-Natasha and Krunal-Pankhuri dance will make your day – watch VIDEO

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

After shedding their opening match within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Mumbai Indians made an incredible comeback, successful two consecutive matches to their title. Two matches had been performed in IPL 2021 on Sunday, but it surely was Relaxation Day for Mumbai Indians. Group gamers Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya loved this relaxation day so much. As a result of Kovid-19 epidemic, IPL matches are being performed within the empty stadium and all of the gamers need to dwell within the bio bubble. Throughout this time, the household of many gamers are additionally staying with them within the bio bubble. Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya are additionally in bio bubble with their wives. Hardik has shared a video on Instagram, during which he’s seen dancing with Natasha and Krunal along with his spouse Pankhuri.

Some main adjustments might be seen within the KKR crew, coach McCallum hinted

Know what Virat mentioned for Siraj, who gave only one run within the nineteenth over

All 4 have danced collectively on Justin Bieber songs. Throughout this time, all 4 are carrying smiley T-shirts. Hardik and Krunal’s T-shirt is strictly the identical, whereas Natasha is carrying a black and Pankhuri is carrying a blue T-shirt. Hardik and Krunal have carried out brilliantly for Mumbai Indians to this point. Mumbai Indians is probably the most profitable crew in IPL historical past. The crew has to this point gained a complete of 5 titles to its title. Mumbai will play their subsequent match towards Delhi Capitals on 20 April.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
31
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
31
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
30
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
27
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
26
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
26
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
25
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
24
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
24
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
23
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top