IPL 2021: Hearty-Natasha and Krunal-Pankhuri dance will make your day – watch VIDEO

After shedding their opening match within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Mumbai Indians made an incredible comeback, successful two consecutive matches to their title. Two matches had been performed in IPL 2021 on Sunday, but it surely was Relaxation Day for Mumbai Indians. Group gamers Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya loved this relaxation day so much. As a result of Kovid-19 epidemic, IPL matches are being performed within the empty stadium and all of the gamers need to dwell within the bio bubble. Throughout this time, the household of many gamers are additionally staying with them within the bio bubble. Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya are additionally in bio bubble with their wives. Hardik has shared a video on Instagram, during which he’s seen dancing with Natasha and Krunal along with his spouse Pankhuri.

All 4 have danced collectively on Justin Bieber songs. Throughout this time, all 4 are carrying smiley T-shirts. Hardik and Krunal’s T-shirt is strictly the identical, whereas Natasha is carrying a black and Pankhuri is carrying a blue T-shirt. Hardik and Krunal have carried out brilliantly for Mumbai Indians to this point. Mumbai Indians is probably the most profitable crew in IPL historical past. The crew has to this point gained a complete of 5 titles to its title. Mumbai will play their subsequent match towards Delhi Capitals on 20 April.