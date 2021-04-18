LATEST

IPL 2021: James Neesham enjoyed fun with Frent Bolt’s funny fielding video, this special appeal to the fans

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

A video of Trent Boult’s fielding within the match performed towards Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad is changing into fiercely viral on social media. Bolt is unable to steadiness his physique whereas chasing a ball throughout the Hyderabad innings and falls on the bottom in a really humorous fashion. Bolt’s fielding effort with him has been loved by participant James Neesham too and made a particular attraction to all of the followers.

James Neesham wrote on his Twitter, ‘Please ship me the perfect graphics of Boltie (Trent Bolt) falling on the bottom tonight.’ Certainly, on the primary ball of the sixth innings of Hyderabad, David Warner hit a powerful shot and Frent Bolt, fielding at mid-off, ran again to cease the ball, however instantly his steadiness deteriorated and he fell on the bottom in a really unhealthy manner and Couldn’t save the foursome. This type of fielding of Bolt made bowler Krunal Pandya very disillusioned. Followers additionally trolled Bolt closely on social media.

After taking 18 runs of their second over towards Sunrisers Hyderabad, Trent Boult made an incredible comeback and took three wickets for simply 28 runs of their 3.4 over spell. The Mumbai group beat Hyderabad by 13 runs to register their second win of the season. On the identical time, David Warner’s group has suffered its third consecutive defeat. Chasing a goal of 151 runs, Hyderabad have been all out for simply 137 runs in 20 overs. Other than Bolt, Rahul Chahar additionally took three wickets.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
28
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
26
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
24
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
24
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
The Internet of things The Internet of things
23
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
22
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
21
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
21
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top