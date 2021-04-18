IPL 2021: James Neesham enjoyed fun with Frent Bolt’s funny fielding video, this special appeal to the fans

A video of Trent Boult’s fielding within the match performed towards Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad is changing into fiercely viral on social media. Bolt is unable to steadiness his physique whereas chasing a ball throughout the Hyderabad innings and falls on the bottom in a really humorous fashion. Bolt’s fielding effort with him has been loved by participant James Neesham too and made a particular attraction to all of the followers.

Everybody ship me their greatest GIF of Boulty falling over within the discipline tonight please 😂😂😂😂😂 @mipaltan – Jimmy Neesham (imJimmyNeesh) April 17, 2021

James Neesham wrote on his Twitter, ‘Please ship me the perfect graphics of Boltie (Trent Bolt) falling on the bottom tonight.’ Certainly, on the primary ball of the sixth innings of Hyderabad, David Warner hit a powerful shot and Frent Bolt, fielding at mid-off, ran again to cease the ball, however instantly his steadiness deteriorated and he fell on the bottom in a really unhealthy manner and Couldn’t save the foursome. This type of fielding of Bolt made bowler Krunal Pandya very disillusioned. Followers additionally trolled Bolt closely on social media.

After taking 18 runs of their second over towards Sunrisers Hyderabad, Trent Boult made an incredible comeback and took three wickets for simply 28 runs of their 3.4 over spell. The Mumbai group beat Hyderabad by 13 runs to register their second win of the season. On the identical time, David Warner’s group has suffered its third consecutive defeat. Chasing a goal of 151 runs, Hyderabad have been all out for simply 137 runs in 20 overs. Other than Bolt, Rahul Chahar additionally took three wickets.