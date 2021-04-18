IPL 2021: Jason Behrendorf to join Chennai Super Kings soon, leaves for India from Australia

Australian quick bowler Jason Behrendorf has left for Australia to play for Chennai Tremendous Kings in IPL 2021. Behrendorf will be a part of CSK as a alternative for his Australian teammate Josh Hazlewood. Jason Behrendorf tweeted earlier than leaving for India that I can’t wait any longer to hitch the group. Jason Behrendorf two years in the past for Mumbai Indians

A few of the IPL matches have been performed.

Chennai Tremendous Kings have retweeted Behdorf’s tweet from their official Twitter account. The 30-year-old Behrendorf has 5 wickets to his identify. His finest bowling determine is 2 wickets for 22 runs. He did properly for the Perth Scorchers within the Huge Bash League season 2020-21. He took 16 wickets in his Huge Bash. The left-arm pacer made his T20I debut towards India in 2017. In his second T20 match, he took 21 wickets in 4 overs towards India, taking 4 wickets.

Jay is in! Able to verify in from down below for the primary time in #Yellove! #WhistlePodu 💛 🦁 https://t.co/EPd6254fme – Chennai Tremendous Kings – Masks P Whdu Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) April 18, 2021

Left-arm quick bowler Behrendorf has not performed for Australia because the semi-finals of the World Cup 2019. Speaking about Chennai Tremendous Kings’ efficiency in IPL 2021, they misplaced of their first match to Delhi Capitals. Behrendorf shall be accessible to play for Chennai from 26 April.