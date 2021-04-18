LATEST

IPL 2021: Jason Behrendorf to join Chennai Super Kings soon, leaves for India from Australia

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

Australian quick bowler Jason Behrendorf has left for Australia to play for Chennai Tremendous Kings in IPL 2021. Behrendorf will be a part of CSK as a alternative for his Australian teammate Josh Hazlewood. Jason Behrendorf tweeted earlier than leaving for India that I can’t wait any longer to hitch the group. Jason Behrendorf two years in the past for Mumbai Indians
A few of the IPL matches have been performed.

Chennai Tremendous Kings have retweeted Behdorf’s tweet from their official Twitter account. The 30-year-old Behrendorf has 5 wickets to his identify. His finest bowling determine is 2 wickets for 22 runs. He did properly for the Perth Scorchers within the Huge Bash League season 2020-21. He took 16 wickets in his Huge Bash. The left-arm pacer made his T20I debut towards India in 2017. In his second T20 match, he took 21 wickets in 4 overs towards India, taking 4 wickets.

Left-arm quick bowler Behrendorf has not performed for Australia because the semi-finals of the World Cup 2019. Speaking about Chennai Tremendous Kings’ efficiency in IPL 2021, they misplaced of their first match to Delhi Capitals. Behrendorf shall be accessible to play for Chennai from 26 April.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
29
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
28
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
28
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
25
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
24
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
24
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
23
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
22
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
22
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
21
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top