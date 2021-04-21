IPL 2021: Johnny Bairstow-David Warner gives Sunrisers Hyderabad their first win of the season, defeating Punjab Kings by 9 wickets

After a robust efficiency by the bowlers, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Punjab Kings by 9 wickets unilaterally on the idea of the batsmen’s sensible sport. With this, the Hyderabad group registered two factors, registering their first win in IPL 2021. The group had a small goal of 121 runs from Punjab, which the group achieved by dropping one wicket. Johnny Bairstow scored the best 63 on behalf of the group. His innings included 3 fours and three sixes. Aside from him, captain David Warner additionally performed a superb innings of 37 runs. His innings included three fours and a six. Aside from these two batsmen, Kane Williamson, taking part in his first match this season, smashed an unbeaten 16-run knock, which didn’t embody any boundary.

Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad had restricted Punjab Kings to 120 runs in 19.4 overs within the IPL match on Wednesday, due to the excellent efficiency of their bowlers. Punjab captain Lokesh Rahul received the toss and determined to bat first, however Rahul himself turned the sufferer of Bhuvneshwar Kumar on the primary ball of the fourth over. Kedar Jadhav caught Rahul’s catch. Mayank Agarwal, the second opener, scored 22 runs in 25 balls with two fours, however was caught by Khalil Ahmed by the hands of Rashid Khan. Chris Gayle, who got here in at quantity three, was lbw out by leg-spinner Rashid Khan. Gayle scored 15 runs in 17 balls with the assistance of two fours.

Nicholas Pooran was runout by Hyderabad captain David Warner on his straight throw. This was Puran’s third zero in 4 matches. Deepak Hooda (11) and Moises Henriques (14) had been dismissed by Abhishek Sharma. Younger batsman Shah Rukh Khan hit the primary six off Abhishek’s ball within the 14th over, elevating the group’s run charge above six for the primary time. In the identical over, nevertheless, Henriques (14) got here out of the crease to take a giant shot and wicketkeeper Johnny Bairstow left no stone unturned to scatter the gills.

Shah Rukh hit his personal and the group’s second six on a free hit in opposition to Siddharth Kaul. Punjab accomplished 100 runs on the second Gayd of the seventeenth over. On the fourth ball of this over, Khalil Ahmed confirmed Fabian Allen (06) the trail of the pavilion. In an try to attain a quick run, Shah Rukh was caught by Khalil to Abhishek standing on the boundary. He scored 22 runs in 17 balls. Within the final over, Vijay Shankar dismissed Mohammed Shami and dismissed Punjab’s innings for 120 runs. For Hyderabad, Khalil Ahmed took probably the most three wickets for 21 runs, whereas Abhishek Sharma took two wickets for twenty-four runs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan and Siddharth Kaul acquired one wicket every.

