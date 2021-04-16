IPL 2021: Kane Williamson gave a big update on his injury, how long will he return to the field

Kane Williamson, who made the primary two misses for Sunrisers Hyderabad within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 resulting from an elbow harm, has given an enormous replace on his harm. Williamson has said that he hopes to slot in inside every week and return to the sphere. Hyderabad have confronted defeat in each matches performed up to now. Hyderabad suffered a 6-run defeat in opposition to Royal Challengers Bangalore resulting from poor efficiency by the batsmen on the final minute.

The 30-year-old Williamson, who performed a key position within the Sunrisers’ center order, suffered an harm to his left elbow resulting from which he was dominated out of the home ODI sequence in opposition to Bangladesh in March earlier than the IPL. In a video shared on Twitter by Sunrisers Hyderabad, Williamsman gave an replace on his harm saying, ‘ my focus is on getting ache free as quickly as attainable and we’re getting into the fitting route. Hopefully I will likely be match and prepared inside every week. ‘

He additional stated, ‘I’m balancing follow and rehabilitation. However the progress is sort of good. So I’m hoping to get full health quickly. ‘ Within the IPL 2020 performed within the UAE, Williamson scored 317 runs in 11 innings for Hyderabad and contributed to the workforce within the playoffs. The poor efficiency of the center order batsmen within the two matches performed up to now has proved to be the largest weak point of Sunrisers Hyderabad.