IPL 2021: Kangaroo bowler Andrew Tye claims, many Australian cricketers may leave IPL 2021

Australia and Rajasthan Royals fast bowler Andrew Tye has left IPL 2021 in the midst of fears of an entry ban in his country due to increased Corona cases in India, claiming that many of Australia’s cricketers may take this decision. Tye said he made the decision because of the increasing quarantine cases of people moving from India to his hometown of Perth. Ty has not played a single match for the Royals yet and was bought for Rs 1 crore.

“There are many reasons for this,” Ty told ‘Sen Radio’ from Doha on Monday, but the main reason is that quarantine cases have increased in hotels for people returning from India in Perth. The Perth government is trying to cut the number of people entering Western Australia. ‘ He said that fatigue of living in the bubble is also a reason. He said, ‘I thought that I should not get admission in the country, I should leave before that. Spending long time in the bubble is quite tiring. Since August, I have been out of the bubble for only 11 days and now I want to go home.

Many countries including Britain and New Zealand have banned travel from India. Australia has also cut flights by 30 percent and there is a possibility of further ban, as three lakh cases are coming TMT in India for the last few days. Australia’s David Warner, Steve Smith and Pat Cummins are also playing in the IPL. Ty said that many players are looking at returning. He said, ‘There is concern. Many people contacted as soon as I came to know about my return. He asked which path I am going. More than three lakh cases are coming to India every day and these are the cases which are official. Maybe the figure is even more. ‘

“The IPL and the BCCI have kept us safe but it is bad to see people battling the corona and we are playing cricket,” Ty said. Earlier, Liam Livingstone of Rajasthan Royals also returned to the UK before the travel ban was implemented. Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers Association said in a joint statement that they are in touch with their cricketers, coaches and commentators involved in the IPL and are monitoring the situation.