LATEST

IPL 2021: Kangaroo bowler Andrew Tye claims, many Australian cricketers may leave IPL 2021

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

Australia and Rajasthan Royals fast bowler Andrew Tye has left IPL 2021 in the midst of fears of an entry ban in his country due to increased Corona cases in India, claiming that many of Australia’s cricketers may take this decision. Tye said he made the decision because of the increasing quarantine cases of people moving from India to his hometown of Perth. Ty has not played a single match for the Royals yet and was bought for Rs 1 crore.

“There are many reasons for this,” Ty told ‘Sen Radio’ from Doha on Monday, but the main reason is that quarantine cases have increased in hotels for people returning from India in Perth. The Perth government is trying to cut the number of people entering Western Australia. ‘ He said that fatigue of living in the bubble is also a reason. He said, ‘I thought that I should not get admission in the country, I should leave before that. Spending long time in the bubble is quite tiring. Since August, I have been out of the bubble for only 11 days and now I want to go home.

KKR win now very important, this may be Punjab-Calcutta’s playing

Many countries including Britain and New Zealand have banned travel from India. Australia has also cut flights by 30 percent and there is a possibility of further ban, as three lakh cases are coming TMT in India for the last few days. Australia’s David Warner, Steve Smith and Pat Cummins are also playing in the IPL. Ty said that many players are looking at returning. He said, ‘There is concern. Many people contacted as soon as I came to know about my return. He asked which path I am going. More than three lakh cases are coming to India every day and these are the cases which are official. Maybe the figure is even more. ‘

IPL 2021: Kangaroo bowler Pat Cummins extends support for oxygen supply in hospitals, donates so many lakhs of rupees

“The IPL and the BCCI have kept us safe but it is bad to see people battling the corona and we are playing cricket,” Ty said. Earlier, Liam Livingstone of Rajasthan Royals also returned to the UK before the travel ban was implemented. Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers Association said in a joint statement that they are in touch with their cricketers, coaches and commentators involved in the IPL and are monitoring the situation.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
64
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
63
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
60
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
56
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
56
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
54
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
54
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
54
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
53
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
Bharathi Kannamma TV Show Written Updates Bharathi Kannamma TV Show Written Updates
39
ENTERTAINMENT

Bharathi Kannamma 19 April 2021 Episode Written Update (19/04/2021) – themiracletech.Tv

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top