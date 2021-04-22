IPL 2021, KKR vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings celebrated after celebrating a hat-trick of wins, watch video

Within the fifteenth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Chennai Tremendous Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs. The primary batting CSK scored 220 runs dropping 3 wickets in 20 overs. Chasing a mammoth goal of 221 runs, the complete crew of KKR had been all out after scoring 202 runs. For Chennai, Deepak Chahar took 4 wickets for 29 runs in 4 overs. Aside from him Lungi Nagdi took 3 wickets for 28 runs in 4 overs.

The Chennai crew then celebrated the victory fiercely. CSK factors led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni have reached the highest desk with a win in opposition to KKR. Considerably, that is Chennai’s third consecutive win within the IPL season. Chennai had misplaced to Delhi of their first match in IPL 2021. After this, CSK has made an important comeback within the event. Speaking about KKR, that is his third defeat in 4 matches. He’s at the moment at quantity six within the level desk.

An absolute thriller right here at The Wankhede as @ChennaiIPL clinch the sport by 18 runs. Scorecard – https://t.co/jhuUwnRXgL #VIVOIPL #KKRvCSK pic.twitter.com/vf9MfM4phz — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 21, 2021

Within the match performed in Mumbai on Wednesday, Kolkata captain Eoin Morgan received the toss and determined to carry out first. Chennai scored 220 for 3 wickets because of opener Faf du Plessis’s not out 95 runs. Kolkata had fallen 5 wickets for 31 runs at a time, chasing a goal of 221 runs. After that Russell and Cummins performed stormy innings earlier than however they may not win the crew. Russell scored 54 runs and Cummins scored 66 runs.

