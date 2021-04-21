IPL 2021, KKR vs CSK: Faf Duplesey’s innings over Andre Russell and Pat Cummins, Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs

Within the fifteenth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, the Chennai Tremendous Kings staff defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs. The primary batting CSK scored 220 runs shedding 3 wickets in 20 overs. For the staff, Faf Duplesey performed an unbeaten innings of 95 runs, whereas Rituraj Gaikwad scored 64 runs. For Kolkata, Varun Chakraborty and Sunil Narayan took one wicket every. Chasing a mammoth 221-run goal, Pat Cummins (not out 66) and Andre Russell had been all out for 202 regardless of a stormy innings of 54 runs. That is Chennai’s third win of the season.

Chasing a goal of 221 runs, Kolkata had a really poor begin and the staff misplaced their first 5 wickets for simply 31 runs. Shubman Gill (0) was dismissed within the very first over of the innings, caught by Lungi Engidi off Deepak Chahar. After this, Nitish Rana (9) and Rahul Tripathi (8) additionally couldn’t do something particular. Below strain, KKR captain Eoin Morgan additionally returned to the pavilion after scoring simply 7 runs and catching Dhoni at Deepak Chahar’s ball. After this, the pair of Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik added 81 runs for the sixth wicket whereas batting stormy. Russell was out for 54 off 22 balls. After Russell’s departure, Dinesh Karthik made some robust pictures, however on 40, he turned the sufferer of lungi ngidi.

After the dismissal of Dinesh Karthik, it was felt that Chennai would simply win the match, however Pat Cummins got here from the dressing room as if he got here to the crease and he rained fours and sixes. Cummins hit Sam Karan for 30 runs within the sixteenth over of the innings and accomplished his half-century in simply 23 balls. Nonetheless, Cummins didn’t get the assist of the tail batsmen and your entire staff was all out after scoring 202 runs.

Earlier, after shedding the toss and batting first, the Chennai Tremendous Kings bought a stormy begin by Rituraj Gaikwad (64), Faf Duplesey (Notout 95) and added 115 runs for the primary wicket. Rituraj was dismissed by Varun Chakraborty. Duplesey then partnered 50 runs for the second wicket with Moeen Ali (25) and maintained the tempo of runs constantly. Moin was stumped in the identical over by Sunil Narine after hitting a 4 and a six. Dhoni promoted himself on this match and landed at quantity 4. The CSK captain smashed 17 runs off 8 balls and he appeared in his previous complexion. The final ball of the innings, Ravindra Jadeja hit a six to take the whole of Chennai to 220.