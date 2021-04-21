LATEST

IPL 2021, KKR vs CSK: Faf Duplesey’s innings over Andre Russell and Pat Cummins, Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

Within the fifteenth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, the Chennai Tremendous Kings staff defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs. The primary batting CSK scored 220 runs shedding 3 wickets in 20 overs. For the staff, Faf Duplesey performed an unbeaten innings of 95 runs, whereas Rituraj Gaikwad scored 64 runs. For Kolkata, Varun Chakraborty and Sunil Narayan took one wicket every. Chasing a mammoth 221-run goal, Pat Cummins (not out 66) and Andre Russell had been all out for 202 regardless of a stormy innings of 54 runs. That is Chennai’s third win of the season.

Karthik achieved a particular achievement towards CSK, solely Rohit-Dhoni

Chasing a goal of 221 runs, Kolkata had a really poor begin and the staff misplaced their first 5 wickets for simply 31 runs. Shubman Gill (0) was dismissed within the very first over of the innings, caught by Lungi Engidi off Deepak Chahar. After this, Nitish Rana (9) and Rahul Tripathi (8) additionally couldn’t do something particular. Below strain, KKR captain Eoin Morgan additionally returned to the pavilion after scoring simply 7 runs and catching Dhoni at Deepak Chahar’s ball. After this, the pair of Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik added 81 runs for the sixth wicket whereas batting stormy. Russell was out for 54 off 22 balls. After Russell’s departure, Dinesh Karthik made some robust pictures, however on 40, he turned the sufferer of lungi ngidi.

Bairstow-Warner led SRH to victory, defeating Punjab by 9 wickets

After the dismissal of Dinesh Karthik, it was felt that Chennai would simply win the match, however Pat Cummins got here from the dressing room as if he got here to the crease and he rained fours and sixes. Cummins hit Sam Karan for 30 runs within the sixteenth over of the innings and accomplished his half-century in simply 23 balls. Nonetheless, Cummins didn’t get the assist of the tail batsmen and your entire staff was all out after scoring 202 runs.

Dhoni was shocked towards Narayan, and the 10-year wait ended

Earlier, after shedding the toss and batting first, the Chennai Tremendous Kings bought a stormy begin by Rituraj Gaikwad (64), Faf Duplesey (Notout 95) and added 115 runs for the primary wicket. Rituraj was dismissed by Varun Chakraborty. Duplesey then partnered 50 runs for the second wicket with Moeen Ali (25) and maintained the tempo of runs constantly. Moin was stumped in the identical over by Sunil Narine after hitting a 4 and a six. Dhoni promoted himself on this match and landed at quantity 4. The CSK captain smashed 17 runs off 8 balls and he appeared in his previous complexion. The final ball of the innings, Ravindra Jadeja hit a six to take the whole of Chennai to 220.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
44
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
41
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
39
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
37
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
36
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
36
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
35
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
34
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
34
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
33
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top