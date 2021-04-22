LATEST

IPL 2021, KKR vs CSK: One more blow to KKR with defeat, Eoin Morgan fined for 12 lakhs because of this

Within the fifteenth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Chennai Tremendous Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs. The primary batting CSK scored 220 runs dropping 3 wickets in 20 overs. Chasing a mammoth goal of 221 runs, your entire staff of KKR had been all out after scoring 202 runs. KKR suffered one other main setback with the defeat. KKR captain Eoin Morgan has been fined for gradual over price.

KKR couldn’t bowl 20 overs in opposition to CSK within the match performed on Wednesday. KKR captain Eoin Morgan has been fined Rs 12 lakh for the gradual over price. This season has not been particular but for KKR. The staff has misplaced three out of 4 matches. KKR presently has 2 factors and is at quantity six on the purpose desk. This penalty has been imposed on Morgan for the primary time because of his staff not bowling within the stipulated time. If he makes this error for the second time this season, he might be fined 24 lakhs. Other than this, the gamers of his staff might be fined 25 per cent of the match charges, which might be lower than 6 lakhs.

Within the match performed in Mumbai on Wednesday, Kolkata captain Eoin Morgan received the toss and determined to carry out first. Chennai scored 220 for 3 wickets because of opener Faf du Plessis’s not out 95 runs. Kolkata had fallen 5 wickets for 31 runs at a time, chasing a goal of 221 runs. After that Russell and Cummins performed stormy innings earlier than however they might not win the staff. Russell scored 54 runs and Cummins scored 66 runs.

