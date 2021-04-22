LATEST

IPL 2021, KKR vs CSK: Pat Cummins smashes Sam Karan for 30 runs in one over, watch video

Within the fifteenth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Chennai Tremendous Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs. The primary batting CSK scored 220 runs shedding 3 wickets in 20 overs. Chasing a mammoth goal of 221 runs, all the group of KKR had been all out after scoring 202 runs. Pat Cummins performed a stormy innings for KKR. He scored not out 66 runs in 34 balls. Though he couldn’t win his group.

Pat Cummins smashed 30 runs in a single over from Sam Karan. He hit 4 sixes and a 4 on this over. The IPL is the most costly over of any participant in 2021. Sam’s first ball got here to Chennai for the sixteenth over, 2 runs had been scored. Cummins then hit three consecutive sixes off the ball of Sam Karan. Cummins hit Karan’s fifth ball after which hit one other six on the final ball. Cummins made his fifty off 23 balls. In his 66 not out innings, Cummins hit 4 fours and 6 sixes. Due to this Sam Karan proved to be very costly on this match. He conceded 58 runs from his 4 overs and took Russell’s essential wicket.

Within the match performed in Mumbai on Wednesday, Kolkata captain Eoin Morgan gained the toss and determined to carry out first. Chennai scored 220 for 3 wickets due to opener Faf du Plessis’s not out 95 runs. Kolkata had misplaced 5 wickets for 31 runs to chase the goal of 221 runs. Russell then made a 54-run stormy innings because the group returned. KKR wanted 75 runs within the final 5 wicket overs. Cummins, who got here in to bat at quantity eight, made the match thrilling along with his fast innings.

Dhoni mentioned, due to this Chennai gained towards KKR

