IPL 2021, KKR vs CSK: Virender Sehwag had fun with KKR amidst Pat Cummins’ stormy innings

Within the fifteenth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Chennai Tremendous Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs. The primary batting CSK scored 220 runs shedding 3 wickets in 20 overs. Chasing a mammoth goal of 221 runs, all the workforce of KKR had been all out after scoring 202 runs. Pat Cummins performed a stormy innings for KKR. He scored not out 66 runs in 34 balls. Though he couldn’t win his workforce. Former India opener Virender Sehwag trolled KKR in the course of the batting of Pat Cummins.

Virender Sehwag shared a meme in the course of the Chennai and Kolkata matches. Sehwag shared an image of the Bollywood movie Lagaan by tweeting and saying Cummins to the final batsmen of KKR. Kolkata had misplaced 5 wickets for 31 runs to chase the goal of 221 runs. Russell then made a 54-run stormy innings because the workforce returned. After Russell’s dismissal, KKR wanted 75 runs within the final 5 wicket overs. Cummins, who got here out to bat at quantity eight, then introduced the match to an thrilling place along with his fast innings.

Cummins to the previous few KKR batsman #CSKvsKKR pic.twitter.com/5puR9zJs7w — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 21, 2021

Pet Cummins made his fifty off 23 balls. In his 66-run knockout innings, Cummins hit 4 fours and 6 sixes within the match performed in Mumbai on Wednesday, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan gained the toss and determined to carry out first. Chennai scored 220 for 3 wickets because of opener Faf du Plessis’s not out 95 runs. Kolkata’s workforce might rating 202 runs chasing the goal. For Chennai, Deepak Chahar took 4 wickets for 29 runs in 4 overs. Aside from him Lungi Nagdi took 3 wickets for 28 runs in 4 overs.

Pat Cummins smashes Sam Karan for 30 runs in an over, watch video