IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: Andre Russell responds to Shah Rukh Khan's tweet apologizing to KKR fans

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) suffered an embarrassing 10-run defeat towards Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. Shahrukh Khan, the co-owner of the KKR franchise workforce, was so harm about this defeat that he additionally apologized to KKR followers through Twitter. Within the press convention after the match, Andre Russell has responded to this tweet by Shahrukh. He stated that he helps this tweet, however a match can’t be the tip of the world. He stated that we’re all upset with this defeat, however KKR will make a robust comeback within the coming time.

Additionally Russell attributed the pitch to a 10-run loss. The Eoin Morgan-led KKR workforce dominated the match nearly the whole match however the workforce knelt within the closing overs chasing a 153-run goal. KKR wanted solely 30 runs from the final 27 balls, however finishers like KKR’s Russell and Dinesh Karthik didn’t win the workforce. Russell, who returned to the pavilion after scoring 9 runs off 15 balls, stated after the match, “It was a troublesome wicket to bat, it was not simple for the brand new batsman to get down on the crease and begin taking part in the shot from the primary ball.” It was very difficult. ‘ He stated, ‘There was an uneven bounce so the pitch was not simple to bat. Irrespective of how good you might be, you’ll want to play some balls to get into the rhythm.

Russell stated, ‘Sadly the ball was not approaching the bat of fine finishers like me and Dinesh Karthik. I feel if we had given some boundary roots, we’d have received. ‘ On the query requested about Shahrukh’s tweet, Russell stated, ‘I assist this tweet. Definitely we’re upset however the whole lot will not be over but. This was our second match. Russell stated they might be taught from the errors and return for the subsequent few matches. He stated, ‘We’ll put together the technique once more. We’re positively taking part in good cricket as a workforce. We’ve to depart this match behind and be sturdy.

