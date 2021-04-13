IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: Could it be Mumbai Indians playing XI, will Chris Lynn be on leave?

Kolkata Knight Riders will face Mumbai Indians immediately within the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). A change may be seen on this match within the taking part in XI of Mumbai Indians, essentially the most profitable franchise group of IPL. Chris Lynn, who began the innings with Rohit Sharma within the first match, might have to take a seat out and his return to Quinton Dickock appears virtually sure. Dickock couldn’t play within the first match, as he was in his obligatory isolation interval after his arrival from South Africa.

With the arrival of Dickock, the highest order of the group might be additional strengthened. Dickock is in good kind and just lately scored 80 runs within the second match of the ODI collection in opposition to Pakistan. Captain Rohit Sharma was unlucky runout within the final match, throughout which his affiliation with Chris Lynn was seen to be tousled. Dickock and Rohit have performed a whole lot of matches for Mumbai Indians collectively, so there’s a good synergy between these two batsmen.

Other than this, there may be hardly any change within the taking part in eleven of Mumbai Indians. Mumbai Indians suffered a two-wicket defeat in opposition to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers collectively achieved the goal of 160 runs given by Mumbai Indians. In bowling, Marco Janssen and Jaspreet Bumrah had an amazing efficiency within the first match. Chris Lynn and Suryakumar Yadav did properly within the batting.

Potential taking part in XI of Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton Dickock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishaan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Janssen, Rahul Chahar, Jaspreet Bumrah, Trent Boult.