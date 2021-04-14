IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: Shahrukh Khan furious over KKR defeat, apologizes to fans by tweeting

The crew’s co-owner and Bollywood famous person Shah Rukh Khan is deeply upset by the best way Kolkata Knight Riders misplaced the match in opposition to Mumbai Indians on Tuesday within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Shahrukh has additionally apologized to KKR followers by way of Twitter. KKR received the toss and invited Mumbai Indians to bat first. The match was performed on the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, through which the Mumbai Indians had been all out for 152 runs. Andre Russell took 5 wickets and Suryakumar Yadav was the most effective scorer for Mumbai Indians, who scored an innings of 56 runs off 36 balls.

In reply, KKR had an ideal begin and Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill shared a 72-run partnership for the primary wicket. Shubman Gill was out for 33 runs. After this, one wicket saved falling and KKR’s crew might handle 142 runs for seven wickets in 20 overs. Nitish Rana was dismissed for 57 off 47 balls. Rahul Chahar turned the match, he dismissed Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan and Nitish Rana to convey Mumbai Indians again into the match.

Disappointing efficiency. to say the least @KKRiders apologies to all of the followers! – Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 13, 2021

After this Jaspreet Bumrah, Trent Boult and Krunal Pandya bowled economically within the dying overs and received the Mumbai Indians within the dropping match. After the match, Shah Rukh Khan wrote on Twitter after the match, “Disappointing efficiency, the one factor I can say to KKR followers is to forgive.”