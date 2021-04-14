LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: Shahrukh Khan furious over KKR defeat, apologizes to fans by tweeting

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

The crew’s co-owner and Bollywood famous person Shah Rukh Khan is deeply upset by the best way Kolkata Knight Riders misplaced the match in opposition to Mumbai Indians on Tuesday within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Shahrukh has additionally apologized to KKR followers by way of Twitter. KKR received the toss and invited Mumbai Indians to bat first. The match was performed on the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, through which the Mumbai Indians had been all out for 152 runs. Andre Russell took 5 wickets and Suryakumar Yadav was the most effective scorer for Mumbai Indians, who scored an innings of 56 runs off 36 balls.

Rohit equals Gambhir on this particular document of captaincy in IPL

In reply, KKR had an ideal begin and Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill shared a 72-run partnership for the primary wicket. Shubman Gill was out for 33 runs. After this, one wicket saved falling and KKR’s crew might handle 142 runs for seven wickets in 20 overs. Nitish Rana was dismissed for 57 off 47 balls. Rahul Chahar turned the match, he dismissed Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan and Nitish Rana to convey Mumbai Indians again into the match.

Rahul’s ‘Chauka’, Mumbai defeated KKR by 10 runs in an exciting match

After this Jaspreet Bumrah, Trent Boult and Krunal Pandya bowled economically within the dying overs and received the Mumbai Indians within the dropping match. After the match, Shah Rukh Khan wrote on Twitter after the match, “Disappointing efficiency, the one factor I can say to KKR followers is to forgive.”

Related Items:

Most Popular

DA Image DA Image
5
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
4
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
4
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
3
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
3
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020
DA Image DA Image
3
LATEST

Even after scoring a century, captain Sanju Samson could not get Rajasthan Royals win against Punjab Kings, know what said after the match
DA Image DA Image
3
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
3
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced
DA Image DA Image
2
ENTERTAINMENT

After recovering from Corona, Akshay Kumar did the first tweet, see how people are doing comments
DA Image DA Image
2
LATEST

IPL 2021 RR vs PBKS: Arguments over Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson not taking singles, know who said what from Kumar Sangakkara to Sanjay Manjrekar

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top