IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB: Gautam Gambhir, unhappy with Eoin Morgan’s captaincy, explains big reason for defeat against RCB

Former captain Gautam Gambhir, who received the Kolkata Knight Riders IPL title twice underneath his captaincy, was sad with the captaincy of Eoin Morgan. He referred to as the choice to get Andre Russell the 18th and twentieth towards AB de Villiers a whole gamble. Gambhir mentioned that Morgan ought to have saved Pat Cummins or the well-known Krishna overs for the final over. KKR suffered a 38-run defeat by the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore within the tenth match of IPL 2021. That is Kolkata’s second defeat in 3 matches.

Speaking on the ‘Star Sports activities’ present, Gautam Gambhir mentioned,’ The primary largest mistake was to not give the second over to Varun Chakraborty after which to Russell’s 18th and twentieth over of the innings, who didn’t bowl in any respect within the inning. . This determination proved to be utterly improper. He ought to have saved the overs of Krishna or Pat Cummins, well-known for the final overs, as a result of ABD can harm you huge time. Andre Russell hit 38 runs in his two overs and De Villiers beat him fiercely.

Gambhir praised AB de Villiers ‘stormy innings and mentioned,’ The extra you see him, the extra you’ll like him. He has completed this work many occasions. This isn’t the primary time in such a life. This can be a masterclass, however he performs such an innings yearly and each IPL. De Villiers performed an unbeaten 76-run knock towards KKR in simply 34 balls with 9 fours and three sixes, which helped Bangalore to attain 204 runs on the rating board.

