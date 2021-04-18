IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB: Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers played stormy innings, fans praised on Twitter

Royal Challengers Bangalore face off towards Kolkata Knight Riders within the tenth match of IPL 2021. Batting first after successful the toss, RCB have scored 204 runs dropping 4 wickets in 20 overs. Glenn Maxwell (78) and AB de Villiers (76) performed stormy innings for the crew. After Devdutt Padiqkal’s dismissal, each these batsmen took on the KKR bowlers and rained fours and sixes. Maxwell and de Villiers hit a complete of 18 fours and 6 sixes. The followers tremendously loved the banging efficiency of this Bangalore duo and have praised each these batsmen.

It was Mr.360 AB de Villiers & Glenn Maxwell Present! 🔥💪#RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/ZCXGJRNi4e – UrMiL07 ™ (@ urmilpatel30) April 18, 2021

Maxwell – AB Devilliers confirmed his class, it was a unprecedented knock. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 18, 2021

RCB didn’t begin effectively and the crew misplaced the wickets of captain Virat (5) and Rajat Patidar (1) inside simply 4 balls within the second over itself. After this, Maxwell and Devadatta Padikkal took the entrance and each shared 85 runs for the third wicket. Maxwell regarded in contact with the very first ball of his inning and he beat the KKR bowlers fiercely. The precise-handed batsman hit 9 fours and three sixes in his innings. Maxwell accomplished his fifty in 28 balls. De Villiers, who got here to the crease after Padikkal’s dismissal, was additionally seen supporting Maxwell and the 2 shared a 53-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Maxwell scored 78 off 49 balls and was dismissed by Pat Cummins.

Jiffy in the past, I assumed Maxwell performed the very best knock on this IPL however then AB Devilliers arrived. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 18, 2021

What a match! AB De villiers and Maxwell 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/BFT5UC5Zpi – Virat Kohli FanTeam (@ViratFanTeam) April 18, 2021

After Maxwell’s dismissal, AB de Villiers confirmed his formidable type and accomplished his half-century in simply 27 balls. De Villiers made a stormy innings of 76 runs in 34 balls and he returned not out. Bangalore managed to attain 204 runs on the scoreboard because of the innings of Maxwell and de Villiers. Bangalore’s crew has landed on the sphere with simply three overseas gamers on this match. The crew has changed Rajat Patidar within the crew instead of all-rounder Dan Christian. On the identical time, the crew of Kolkata Knight Riders has not made any modifications of their taking part in eleven.