IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB: Rahul Tripathi caught Virat Kohli’s tremendous catch off Varun Chakraborty’s ball – see VIDEO

Royal Challengers Bangalore face Kolkata Knight Riders within the tenth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. RCB captain Virat Kohli has determined to bat first after profitable the toss. Nevertheless, the staff has not began properly and KKR spin bowler Varun Chakraborty has proven the trail of pavilion to Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar of their first over. Rahul Tripathi on the ball of Varun caught an amazing catch whereas operating backwards.

Click on right here to view video

Within the second over of RCB innings, Varun Chakraborty needed to play the second ball in the direction of Kohli leg aspect, however he couldn’t decide the ball correctly and the ball went in the direction of the off aspect with the interior fringe of his bat. Fielding close to cowl, Rahul Tripathi caught an ideal catch to Kohli whereas operating to his again. This catch of Rahul on social media is being extremely praised.

Pollard hits Mujib’s ball, the longest Six-VIDEO of IPL 2021

Bangalore’s staff has landed on the sphere with simply three overseas gamers on this match. The staff has changed Rajat Patidar within the staff rather than all-rounder Dan Christian. On the similar time, the staff of Kolkata Knight Riders has not made any adjustments of their enjoying eleven. RCB have received each their matches performed to date.