LATEST

IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB: Royal Challengers Bangalore team with just three foreign players, Venkatesh Prasad trolls like this

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

Royal Challengers Bangalore conflict with Kolkata Knight Riders within the tenth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Successful the toss, RCB captain Virat Kohli has determined to bat first. After shedding the wickets of captain Virat and Rajat Patidar early, Glenn Maxwell and Devdat Padikkal took over Bangalore’s innings. RCB has landed with simply 3 overseas gamers on this match in opposition to KKR. On this, former India quick bowler Venkatesh Prasad has trolled Kohli’s choice in a novel approach.

Venkatesh Prasad shared a photograph on Twitter after watching three gamers on the Royal Challengers Bangalore taking part in XI, writing, ‘When IPL is there and you do not really feel the necessity for 4 overseas gamers’. That is hardly ever seen within the historical past of the Indian Premier League, when a crew lands on the bottom with out lower than 4 overseas gamers. RCB has included Rajat Patidar within the taking part in eleven rather than Dan Christian. Nevertheless, Rajat couldn’t do something with the bat and Varun Chakraborty was bowled by simply 1 run.

Pollard hits Mujib’s ball, the longest Six-VIDEO of IPL 2021

Bangalore began off to bat first after successful the toss and KKR’s spin bowler Varun Chakraborty confirmed Virat Kohli and Rajat the way in which to the pavilion within the second over of the innings. Kohli scored 6 runs and Rahul Tripathi, after operating again, caught an amazing catch. The Kolkata Knight Riders crew has not made any modifications of their taking part in eleven. RCB have gained each their matches performed to date.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
29
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
29
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
28
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
25
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
25
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
25
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
23
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
22
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
22
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
22
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top