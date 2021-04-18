IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB: Royal Challengers Bangalore team with just three foreign players, Venkatesh Prasad trolls like this

Royal Challengers Bangalore conflict with Kolkata Knight Riders within the tenth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Successful the toss, RCB captain Virat Kohli has determined to bat first. After shedding the wickets of captain Virat and Rajat Patidar early, Glenn Maxwell and Devdat Padikkal took over Bangalore’s innings. RCB has landed with simply 3 overseas gamers on this match in opposition to KKR. On this, former India quick bowler Venkatesh Prasad has trolled Kohli’s choice in a novel approach.

When it’s the @IPL and also you don’t really feel the necessity for 4 abroad gamers. #RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/O2cgjiHR0n — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 18, 2021

Venkatesh Prasad shared a photograph on Twitter after watching three gamers on the Royal Challengers Bangalore taking part in XI, writing, ‘When IPL is there and you do not really feel the necessity for 4 overseas gamers’. That is hardly ever seen within the historical past of the Indian Premier League, when a crew lands on the bottom with out lower than 4 overseas gamers. RCB has included Rajat Patidar within the taking part in eleven rather than Dan Christian. Nevertheless, Rajat couldn’t do something with the bat and Varun Chakraborty was bowled by simply 1 run.

Bangalore began off to bat first after successful the toss and KKR’s spin bowler Varun Chakraborty confirmed Virat Kohli and Rajat the way in which to the pavilion within the second over of the innings. Kohli scored 6 runs and Rahul Tripathi, after operating again, caught an amazing catch. The Kolkata Knight Riders crew has not made any modifications of their taking part in eleven. RCB have gained each their matches performed to date.