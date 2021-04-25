IPL 2021 KKR vs RR: Chris Maurice’s Purple and Sanju Samson enter Orange Cap race

A complete of 17 matches have been performed thus far within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. On 25 April, the match was performed between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Rajasthan Royals received the match by six wickets. Within the match performed at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, Sanju Samson smashed a knockout 42 runs. With this, he has reached quantity 4 within the Orange Cap race. Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals is on prime. KKR’s Nitish Rana scored 22 runs and is at quantity 5 within the Orange Cap race.

IPL level desk: KKR slipped to final, Rajasthan benefited

High 5 batsmen to have scored the very best runs in IPL 2021 thus far

Rank participant title Workforce Run 1 Shikhar Dhawan Delhi capitals 231 2 Kl rahul Punjab kings 221 3 Rohit Sharma Mumbai Indians 201 4 Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royals 187 5 Nitish Rana Kolkata Knight Riders 186

Speaking in regards to the bowlers, Harshal Patel of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) stays on the forefront of the Purple Cap race. Harshal has taken the very best 12 wickets thus far. At quantity two is Rahul Chahar of Mumbai Indians with 9 wickets. Chris Morris of Rajasthan Royals took 4 wickets in opposition to Rajasthan Royals and got here third within the Purple Cap race with a complete of 9 wickets.

Sanju Samson performed captaincy innings, Rajasthan defeated KKR by 6 wickets

High 5 bowlers of all time wickets in IPL 2021