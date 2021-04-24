IPL 2021, KKR vs RR: Joss Butler narrowly escapes, Pat Cummins hits bouncer at the helm – see VIDEO

LATEST

The Rajasthan Royals face Kolkata Knight Riders within the 18th match of the Indian Premier League. KKR, batting first, has scored 133 runs on the lack of 9 wickets in 20 overs. Chasing the goal Rajasthan has additionally not began properly and the staff has misplaced the wickets of each their openers. Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal have returned to the pavilion. Butler couldn’t do something particular immediately and was dismissed by simply 5 runs. Throughout his brief innings, the Rajasthan batsman narrowly averted damage.

Darsial, the fifth ball of the second over of Rajasthan’s innings, Pat Cummins threw a vigorous bouncer to Butler, on which Butler tried to tug the bridge, however he missed the velocity and the ball hit his helmet very quick. After which Butler additionally appeared in ache for some time. Nonetheless, he continued batting once more and was lbw to Varun Chakraborty. Butler confronted 5 balls and scored 5 runs with the assistance of a 4.

Ryan caught a spectacular catch on the boundary after which acquired photographed – VIDEO

Earlier, KKR’s batting order was as soon as disintegrated like playing cards and Rahul Tripathi scored the very best 36 runs from the staff. Shubman Gill 11 and Eoin Morgan gave Rajasthan their wickets as a runout. Sunil Narayan (6) and Andre Russell (9) additionally couldn’t present something particular with the bat. Chris Maurice took 4 wickets for Rajasthan.

