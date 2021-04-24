LATEST

IPL 2021, KKR vs RR: Rajasthan Royals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 wickets, Chris Maurice and Captain Sanju Samson remain the heroes of victory

Within the 18th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Rajasthan Royals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 wickets. Batting first after shedding the toss, Kolkata scored 133 runs on the lack of 9 wickets. Rahul Tripathi scored 36 and Dinesh Karthik scored 25 runs for the crew. Chris Maurice, bowling brilliantly, took 4 wickets for simply 23 runs in his 4 overs. In reply, Rajasthan achieved the goal of 134 runs in 18.5 overs due to captain Sanju Samson’s unbeaten 42-run innings. That is Rajasthan’s second win of the season, whereas KKR have suffered their fourth consecutive defeat.

Chasing a goal of 134 runs, Rajasthan didn’t have begin and the crew misplaced their first wicket within the fourth over as Jos Buttler (5). After this, Yashasvi Jaiswal, enjoying his first match in IPL 2021, turned the sufferer of Shivam Mavi by scoring 22 runs. Captain Sanju Samson and Shivam Dubey (22) added 45 extra for the third wicket to take the crew to a stronger place. Dubey turned the second sufferer of Varun Chakraborty. Rahul Tewatia was promoted above David Miller, however he couldn’t do something particular and was dismissed for five runs. David Miller (24) and Samson didn’t let any extra wickets fall of the crew and received the match by 6 wickets.

Earlier the poor efficiency of Kolkata batsmen continued on this match as nicely. Openers Shubman Gill (11) and Nitish Rana (22) began off fairly gradual. Shubman gave the impression to be struggling quite a bit throughout his inning and he returned to the pavilion after a runout. After this, Rana additionally walked on the ball of Chetan Sakaria. Rahul Tripathi (36) made good photographs from one finish, however he didn’t get the help of the opposite batsmen. Sunil Narayan (6), Andre Russell (9) couldn’t do something particular. Dinesh Karthik smashed 25 runs, however Pat Cummins (10) and Karthik broke the again of KKR by Maurice in a single over. For Rajasthan, Chris Maurice took 4 wickets for simply 23 runs in 4 overs, whereas Chetan Sakaria and Jaydev Unadkat took one wicket every whereas bowling tightly.

