IPL 2021, KKR vs RR: Ryan Parag caught by Pat Cummins on the boundary line and then pulled photos – see VIDEO

Kolkata Knight Riders face Rajasthan Royals within the 18th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Batting first after shedding the toss, KKR’s workforce has scored 133 runs shedding 9 wickets in 20 overs. In entrance of Chris Maurice’s very good bowling, the Kolkata batsmen seemed fully helpless. Together with bowling, Rajasthan’s fielding on this match was additionally improbable. Ryan Parag caught two catches throughout KKR’s innings, together with one from Pat Cummins. Ryan was seen taking a selfie with Ball after catching a catch from Cummins on the boundary line. This new celebration of him is turning into fiercely viral on social media.

Within the final over of KKR’s innings, Pat Cummins tried to place a giant shot on Chris Maurice’s ball, however he couldn’t time the ball properly and shot the shot within the air. Fielding on the boundary line, Ryan Parag caught Cummins in a powerful catch and teamed up with Rahul Tewatia taking a selfie with the ball. This new fashion of pollen is turning into fairly viral on social media. Previous to this, Ryan Parag had additionally been in loads of dialogue about his Bihu dance final season.

KKR’s batting order was as soon as shattered like playing cards and Rahul Tripathi scored the very best 36 runs from the workforce. Shubman Gill 11 and Eoin Morgan gave Rajasthan their wickets as a runout. Sunil Narayan (6) and Andre Russell (9) additionally couldn’t present something particular with the bat. Chris Maurice took 4 wickets for Rajasthan.