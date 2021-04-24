IPL 2021: KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma make Orange Cap race interesting, Rahul Chahar strengthens claim for Purple Cap

Within the seventeenth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets. Mumbai, batting first, scored 131 runs, dropping 6 wickets. Punjab scored 132 runs on the lack of one wicket in 17.4 overs because of unbeaten innings of KL Rahul and Chris Gayle. For Punjab, captain Rahul scored an unbeaten 60 and Chris Gayle scored an unbeaten 43. Rahul Chahar has strengthened the purple cap declare with a wicket towards Punjab. Harshal Patel of RCB presently holds a Purple Cap. He has 12 wickets in IPL 2021.

After Harshal, Dusser quantity Rahul Chahar has come. Yesterday he took one wicket for 19 runs in 4 overs towards Punjab. Chahar has 9 wickets in his identify. Deepak Chahar of Chennai Tremendous Kings is at quantity three. He has 8 wickets in IPL 2021 thus far. Avesh Khan of Delhi is at quantity 4 within the listing of highest wicket-takers in IPL 2021 thus far. He additionally has a complete of 8 wickets in his identify. At current, 4 of the highest 5 bowlers are Indians. Andre Russell is the one international bowler on this listing. His identify is 7 wickets.

High 5 bowlers of all time wickets in IPL 2021

Rank participant identify Staff The wicket 1 Harshal Patel Royal Challengers Bangalore 12 2 Rahul Chahar Mumbai Indians 9 3 Deepak Chahar Chennai tremendous kings 8 4 Avesh Khan Delhi capitals 8 5 Andrea Russell Kolkata Knight Riders 7

After the Purple Cap, speak about Orange Cap and Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan is in possession of it. He’s on the high by scoring 231 runs in 4 matches. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul carried out brilliantly in yesterday’s match. KL Rahul scored an unbeaten 60 runs yesterday and Rohit Sharma scored 63 runs. KL Rahul has scored 221 runs in IPL 14 and has come second within the Orange Cap race.

Rohit Sharma has scored 201 runs in IPL 2021 and has reached quantity three within the Orange Cap race. Royal Challengers Bangalore are at quantity 4 on this listing. He has 176 runs in his identify. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Johnny Bairstow is at quantity 5 on this listing. Bairstow has 173 runs to his identify.

High 5 batsmen to have scored the best runs in IPL 2021 thus far

Rank participant identify Staff Run 1 Shikhar Dhawan Delhi capitals 231 2 Kl rahul Punjab kings 221 3 Rohit Sharma Mumbai Indians 201 4 Glen Maxwell Royal Challengers Bangalore 176 5 Johnny bairstow Sunrisers Hyderabad 173

