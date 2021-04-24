LATEST

IPL 2021: KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma make Orange Cap race interesting, Rahul Chahar strengthens claim for Purple Cap

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

Within the seventeenth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets. Mumbai, batting first, scored 131 runs, dropping 6 wickets. Punjab scored 132 runs on the lack of one wicket in 17.4 overs because of unbeaten innings of KL Rahul and Chris Gayle. For Punjab, captain Rahul scored an unbeaten 60 and Chris Gayle scored an unbeaten 43. Rahul Chahar has strengthened the purple cap declare with a wicket towards Punjab. Harshal Patel of RCB presently holds a Purple Cap. He has 12 wickets in IPL 2021.

After Harshal, Dusser quantity Rahul Chahar has come. Yesterday he took one wicket for 19 runs in 4 overs towards Punjab. Chahar has 9 wickets in his identify. Deepak Chahar of Chennai Tremendous Kings is at quantity three. He has 8 wickets in IPL 2021 thus far. Avesh Khan of Delhi is at quantity 4 within the listing of highest wicket-takers in IPL 2021 thus far. He additionally has a complete of 8 wickets in his identify. At current, 4 of the highest 5 bowlers are Indians. Andre Russell is the one international bowler on this listing. His identify is 7 wickets.

High 5 bowlers of all time wickets in IPL 2021

Rank participant identify Staff The wicket
1 Harshal Patel Royal Challengers Bangalore 12
2 Rahul Chahar Mumbai Indians 9
3 Deepak Chahar Chennai tremendous kings 8
4 Avesh Khan Delhi capitals 8
5 Andrea Russell Kolkata Knight Riders 7

After the Purple Cap, speak about Orange Cap and Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan is in possession of it. He’s on the high by scoring 231 runs in 4 matches. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul carried out brilliantly in yesterday’s match. KL Rahul scored an unbeaten 60 runs yesterday and Rohit Sharma scored 63 runs. KL Rahul has scored 221 runs in IPL 14 and has come second within the Orange Cap race.

Rohit Sharma has scored 201 runs in IPL 2021 and has reached quantity three within the Orange Cap race. Royal Challengers Bangalore are at quantity 4 on this listing. He has 176 runs in his identify. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Johnny Bairstow is at quantity 5 on this listing. Bairstow has 173 runs to his identify.

High 5 batsmen to have scored the best runs in IPL 2021 thus far

Rank participant identify Staff Run
1 Shikhar Dhawan Delhi capitals 231
2 Kl rahul Punjab kings 221
3 Rohit Sharma Mumbai Indians 201
4 Glen Maxwell Royal Challengers Bangalore 176
5 Johnny bairstow Sunrisers Hyderabad 173

IPL Level Desk: Punjab Kings attain quantity 5 after defeating Mumbai Indians, RCB stays on high

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
53
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
50
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
48
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
46
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
45
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
45
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
43
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
42
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
42
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
42
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top