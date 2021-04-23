IPL 2021: KL Rahul’s captaincy innings over Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings won the match by 9 wickets

With the unbroken 79-run partnership for the second wicket between skipper Lokesh Rahul (60 not out) and veteran Chris Gayle (43 not out), the Punjab Kings beat the five-time champions Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets within the Indian Premier League on Friday. Recorded second win of. Even after captain Rohit Sharma’s 63-run innings, Mumbai Indians had been capable of rating 131 runs for six wickets whereas batting first. Punjab gained by scoring 132 runs for one wicket in 17.4 overs. Man of the match Lokesh Rahul hit three sixes and as many fours in an excellent 52-ball innings whereas Gayle hit 5 fours and two sixes in a 35-ball innings. Mayank Agarwal additionally contributed 25 runs for Punjab and shared a 53-run partnership for the primary wicket with Lokesh Rahul.

Earlier, Rohit performed 5 fours and two sixes in his 52-ball innings after taking part in initially. He shared a 79-run partnership for the third wicket with Suryakumar Yadav. Suryakumar scored 33 runs in 27 balls. Mohammed Shami for Punjab Kings and Ravi Bishnoi, taking part in their first match of the season, took two wickets for 21 runs in an similar 4 overs. Deepak Hooda and Arshdeep Singh took one wicket every. The Punjab Kings began the small-goal chase aggressively. Rahul hit two fours whereas Mayank Agarwal hit a six towards Krunal Pandya who got here in to bowl the second over. Rahul then despatched Bumrah’s ball throughout the boundary line. Within the fourth over, Mayong hit two consecutive fours towards Bolt. The workforce scored 45 runs with none loss within the powerplay.

Dangerous information for Rajasthan, Archer out of IPL 2021 season

Within the seventh over, Mayank accomplished the half-century of the workforce with a 4 off a foul ball from Krunal. Rahul Chahar, nevertheless, introduced the primary success to the workforce by sending Mayank Agarwal to the pavilion within the subsequent over by Suryakumar Yadav. Mayank hit 4 fours and a six in a 20-ball innings. After this, Rahul Chahar and Jayant Yadav stopped the Punjab Kings batsmen from scoring runs simply. Gayle, nevertheless, eased the strain by hitting one towards Rahul Chahar within the twelfth over after which two boundaries towards Jayant within the thirteenth over. Lokesh Rahul then hit a six towards Kieron Pollard who got here for bowling, whereas Gayle despatched Jayant’s ball to the stadium.

After this, Rahul completed his half-century in 50 balls with a single off the seventeenth over Bumrah. Gayle then struck a six off a bolt ball and turned the match in direction of Punjab, and it was a profitable Kusar Rahul who accomplished a six after which a 4 in the identical over. Earlier, on a troublesome pitch for batting, Punjab captain Rahul determined to bowl by profitable the toss and his bowlers vindicated the choice. The Mumbai batsmen struggled to attain runs within the early overs. South African wicket-keeper batsman Quinton Dickock failed as soon as and scored three runs and was caught by Moises Henriques off Deepak Hooda within the second over.

T Natarajan will bear surgical procedure out of IPL 2021 resulting from damage

The primary 4 of Mumbai’s innings got here on the ultimate ball of the fifth over when Rohit drove Henriques’ ball over the boundary. It was Mumbai’s solely 4 within the powerplay and the workforce may handle simply 21 runs for one wicket within the first six overs. That is his second lowest rating within the Powerplay. Mumbai’s lowest rating in Powerplay is three for 17 towards Punjab’s workforce in 2015. Taking part in the primary match of the season, Ravi Bishnoi bought Ishaan Kishan caught by wicketkeeper Rahul on the final ball of the seventh over. He may rating solely six runs in 17-ball innings. Rohit accelerated the run tempo with two consecutive fours towards Fabian Allen within the eighth over. He bowled the primary six of the innings within the bowler’s subsequent over, which decreased the workforce to 49 for 2 after 10 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav then hit his first 4 within the eleventh over towards Arshdeep whereas hitting a six within the thirteenth over. He took a single over and accomplished a 50-run partnership for the third wicket with Rohit. Rohit hit his second half of the 14th over to finish his half-century off 40 balls. He hit one other enticing 4 on this over of Bishnoi. Bishnoi took the primary ball of the seventeenth over, caught by Chris Gayle, to finish Suryakumar’s 33-run innings. After this, Rohit was caught by Allen caught on the boundary within the circle of huge shot off Mohammed Shami’s ball. Kieron Pollard welcomed Arshadeep, who got here in for the bowling within the nineteenth over, with a six however poor in-form Hardik Pandya didn’t learn his gradual ball and was caught on the boundary by scoring one run in 4 balls. Shami took the wicket of Krunal Pandya (03) after spending simply six runs within the twentieth over. Mumbai’s workforce was capable of rating simply 34 runs after shedding 4 wickets within the final 5 overs.

Ought to Malan get an opportunity as an alternative of Gayle? Be taught severe reply