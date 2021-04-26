IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders win unilateral by 5 wickets against Punjab Kings, Eoin Morgan becomes hero

Dae Baar champion Kolkata Knight Riders scored five wickets in the first match of the IPL at the Narendra Modi Stadium to give the Punjab Kings the best innings of their innings by the excellent innings of Rahul Tripathi (41) and captain Eoin Morgan (47 not out) after their bowlers performed brilliantly. Defeated Kolkata held Punjab to a modest score of 123 for nine and then made it easy to win by scoring 126 runs for five wickets in 16.4 overs. This is Kolkata’s second win in six matches while Punjab’s fourth defeat in six matches.

Kolkata lost three wickets in the first three overs chasing the target. Moises Henriques got caught by Shah Rukh Khan in the first over without giving Nitish Rana any chance to open the account. In the next over, Mohammed Shami lbw Shubman Gill. Gill scored nine runs off eight balls with the help of two fours. Arshdeep Singh caught Sunil Narine at the hands of Ravi Bishnoi on the last ball of the third over of the innings. Kolkata’s three wickets fell for just 17 runs but Rahul Tripathi and Morgan shared a crucial 66-run partnership for the fourth wicket. 83 runs of the innings were scored that Rahul Tripathi caught a catch off Shahrukh Khan near the boundary off Deepak Hooda. Rahul hit seven fours in 41 runs off 32 balls.

After this, Andre Russell, who landed on the field, proceeded to the innings with Morgan but Russell was run out on the direct throw of Arshdeep Singh on the team’s score of 98. Russell scored 10 runs off nine balls with two fours. On the field, Dinesh Karthik then scored 12 runs off six balls with the help of two fours. Karthik hit the winning four for the team. Captain Morgan hit four fours and two sixes in an unbeaten 47 off 40 balls.

Earlier, Kolkata’s famous Krishna took three wickets for 30 runs, Pat Cummins took two wickets for 31 and Sunil Narine took two wickets for 22 runs and stopped Punjab for 123 runs. Kolkata won the toss and decided to field first. Punjab captain Lokesh Rahul scored 19 runs and was dismissed on the team score of 36. After this Chris Gayle zeroed and Deepak Hooda returned to the pavilion by scoring one run. Opener Mayank Agarwal scored 31 runs with the help of one fours and two sixes in 34 balls and was dismissed for the team’s score of 60 runs.

Moises Henriques was bowled by Sunil Narine for two runs. Nicholas Pooran scored 19 runs off 19 balls with the help of a four and a six. Shahrukh Khan was out for 13 runs off 14 balls. Chris Jordan hit two sixes off the first three balls of the famous Krishna in the last over of the innings but was then bowled on the fourth ball. Jordan hit a four and three sixes in 30 runs off 18 balls. In this way, Punjab’s innings stopped going for 123 runs.