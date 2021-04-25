IPL 2021: Krunal Pandya’s anger on fielders, funny MEMES made on Twitter

The present season for the Mumbai Indians, probably the most profitable franchise staff of the Indian Premier League (IPL), has not been something particular but. Mumbai Indians have performed 5 matches thus far, out of which the staff has misplaced in three. On 23 April, Mumbai Indians suffered a 9-wicket defeat towards Punjab Kings within the match performed on the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Krunal Pandya spent 31 runs in three overs and didn’t take a single wicket. Throughout this, Krunal additionally bowled three extensive balls, out of which two had been consecutive extensive balls.

Krunal Pandya’s bowling didn’t appear to have any benefit and through this time he was seen venting his anger on the fielders. This habits of Krunal Pandya followers didn’t like something particular. Followers are sharing many memes relating to the onfield expressions of Krunal Pandya.

Expressions of krunal pandya after each ball are like, he’s bowling ‘The Ball of the century’ however each time it’s fault of fielders 😂#ME #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/hSpuzrsnYc – Prathmesh Patil🇮🇳 (rathPrathmeshSpeak) April 24, 2021

No one* Krunal Pandya blaming fielders for two again to again extensive balls ! pic.twitter.com/gS9RM5ybFR – BENIWAL ASTIC 💙 (@BeniwalAstic) April 23, 2021

Krunal Pandya to bowling coach after he will get hits for a boundary #PBKSvMI pic.twitter.com/1l4qZQOvsl – saif shaikh (@ saifs_99) April 23, 2021

Krunal Pandya to fielders- Abey tere gravitational pressure triggered the ball to float to the leg facet. #Cricket pic.twitter.com/1vhUrsVIZT – Deepak (TheDKmeena) April 24, 2021

This season, Krunal Pandya has performed 5 matches thus far and has bowled a complete of 16 overs throughout this era. Krunal has spent 116 runs at an economic system fee of seven.25 and has taken simply three wickets. Other than this, Krunal has not been capable of do something particular with the bat thus far this season.