LATEST

IPL 2021: Krunal Pandya’s anger on fielders, funny MEMES made on Twitter

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

The present season for the Mumbai Indians, probably the most profitable franchise staff of the Indian Premier League (IPL), has not been something particular but. Mumbai Indians have performed 5 matches thus far, out of which the staff has misplaced in three. On 23 April, Mumbai Indians suffered a 9-wicket defeat towards Punjab Kings within the match performed on the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Krunal Pandya spent 31 runs in three overs and didn’t take a single wicket. Throughout this, Krunal additionally bowled three extensive balls, out of which two had been consecutive extensive balls.

IPL 2021: Maurice’s Purple and Samson enter Orange Cap race

Krunal Pandya’s bowling didn’t appear to have any benefit and through this time he was seen venting his anger on the fielders. This habits of Krunal Pandya followers didn’t like something particular. Followers are sharing many memes relating to the onfield expressions of Krunal Pandya.

Butler narrowly escapes, Cummins’ vigorous bouncer arrives on the helmet – VIDEO

This season, Krunal Pandya has performed 5 matches thus far and has bowled a complete of 16 overs throughout this era. Krunal has spent 116 runs at an economic system fee of seven.25 and has taken simply three wickets. Other than this, Krunal has not been capable of do something particular with the bat thus far this season.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
58
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
55
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
53
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
50
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
50
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
49
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
47
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
46
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
46
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
46
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top