IPL 2021: Kyle Jamieson said, Virat Kohli wants to follow these qualities

New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson mentioned that the best way his staff Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli’s management within the Indian Premier League (IPL) helps his pondering in direction of the sport. Jamieson admitted that bowling on sluggish pitches in India requires completely different abilities. The six-foot-eight-inch-tall participant has executed properly within the two matches of the IPL by taking one wicket for 30 runs and 27 runs for 2 wickets whereas conserving tempo with the pitches at Chepak Stadium in Chennai.

Jamieson mentioned, “Kohli is a really skilled captain. He’s a talented captain and the best way he progresses within the recreation positively helps my pondering. “He’s aggressive, he’s aggressive and likes to go forward and settle for the problem, that is one thing I might additionally prefer to observe,” Jamieson mentioned earlier than the staff’s third match towards Kolkata Knight Riders. In response to this Okay bowler, bowling on Indian pitches requires completely different abilities.

PL 2021: Daniel Symes, related to Royal Challengers Bangalore staff, left Corona optimistic earlier than the match began

The participant, who has performed eight T20s, 5 ODIs and 6 Checks for New Zealand, mentioned, “Clearly, the pitches listed below are completely different from New Zealand.” There’s a little grass on the pitches over New Zealand, however the pitches for the primary two matches have been a bit sluggish right here. It’s a good problem and I’m having fun with it “. For the primary time I got here to India and informed Jamieson that he was having fun with the expertise right here. He mentioned that it has been good for me to this point. I’ve come to India for the primary time. After the quarantine it was good to observe after which play the match. This New Zealand is somewhat completely different, a bit tough (bio-bubble) however I’m having fun with the expertise.